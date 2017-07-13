'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premieres on Sunday. One Major Marketer Capitalized.

"Game of Thrones" fanatics are counting down the days (three!) until the season 7 premiere, and KFC's "Lunchtime is Coming" spot played into the anticipation with actor Kristian Nairn, in character as Hodor, introducing the new chicken with rice.

KFC's ad, from BBH London, debuted at No. 4 in the weekly Viral Video chart, with nearly 14 million views. Budweiser's "A Dream Delivered" claimed the top spot, in which Star Wars actor and Marine Corps veteran Adam Driver delivers a college scholarship — backed by Folds of Honor and Budweiser — to the daughter of an Army veteran. That was produced by Vayner Media.

All top-five spots were new to the charts this week. And Samsung, which has claimed at least one top-10 spot every week since May 18, continued grabbing eyes with three. The tech company's videos attracted over 50 million views this week.

Our VVC, compiled by Visible Measures, includes both paid and organic views.