Lexus Has 'Black Panther.' BMW Has 'Red Sparrow'

Published on .

Lexus made quite an impression—and made many of them, too—with its tie-in with Disney-Marvel's blockbuster "Black Panther." But it's not the only automaker playing the Hollywood game. BMW makes its way onto this week's top 10 video campaigns by marketers (not counting movie previews, which would otherwise overwhelm the ranking) with a co-promotion for the upcoming Jennifer Lawrence thriller "Red Sparrow." It's not as elaborate as Lexus' Super Bowl ad, but not everything can be.

As always, the figures below reflect both organic views by interested people and views for paid online ads.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Five Senses
-9%
ClientTurkish Airlines
AgencyNA
Views this week26,691,448
Spot last week2
2
Original is never finished 2018
-18%
Clientadidas
AgencyJohannes Leonardo
Views this week25,703,318
Spot last week1
3
The Camera. Reimagined.
82%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week24,996,628
Spot last week3
4
Meet iPhone X
Back on Chart
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week13,891,476
Spot last weekBack on Chart
5
The Coaches
24%
ClientHyundai
AgencyNA
Views this week12,653,392
Spot last week6
6
Enhance Your Writing
Back on Chart
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week7,542,976
Spot last weekBack on Chart
7
Renault at Auto Expo 2018
NEW
ClientRenault
AgencyNA
Views this week7,364,283
Spot last weekNEW
8
Build Better Every Day
-29%
ClientWells Fargo
AgencyNA
Views this week6,457,472
Spot last week8
9
Red Sparrow
NEW
ClientBMW
AgencyNA
Views this week5,909,248
Spot last weekNEW
10
Sasquatch
NEW
ClientPurple
AgencyNA
Views this week5,648,658
Spot last weekNEW
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


