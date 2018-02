Lexus Has 'Black Panther.' BMW Has 'Red Sparrow'

Lexus made quite an impression—and made many of them, too—with its tie-in with Disney-Marvel's blockbuster "Black Panther." But it's not the only automaker playing the Hollywood game. BMW makes its way onto this week's top 10 video campaigns by marketers (not counting movie previews, which would otherwise overwhelm the ranking) with a co-promotion for the upcoming Jennifer Lawrence thriller "Red Sparrow." It's not as elaborate as Lexus' Super Bowl ad, but not everything can be.

As always, the figures below reflect both organic views by interested people and views for paid online ads.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Five Senses -9% Client Turkish Airlines Agency NA Views this week 26,691,448 Spot last week 2 2 Original is never finished 2018 -18% Client adidas Agency Johannes Leonardo Views this week 25,703,318 Spot last week 1 3 The Camera. Reimagined. 82% Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 24,996,628 Spot last week 3 4 Meet iPhone X Back on Chart Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 13,891,476 Spot last week Back on Chart 5 The Coaches 24% Client Hyundai Agency NA Views this week 12,653,392 Spot last week 6 6 Enhance Your Writing Back on Chart Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 7,542,976 Spot last week Back on Chart 7 Renault at Auto Expo 2018 NEW Client Renault Agency NA Views this week 7,364,283 Spot last week NEW 8 Build Better Every Day -29% Client Wells Fargo Agency NA Views this week 6,457,472 Spot last week 8 9 Red Sparrow NEW Client BMW Agency NA Views this week 5,909,248 Spot last week NEW 10 Sasquatch NEW Client Purple Agency NA Views this week 5,648,658 Spot last week NEW