The Revenants: Super Bowl Ads return in online video

Published on .

Super Bowl LII is nearly forgotten but the brands that advertised in it are still working their commercials: Persil, Doritos and Mtn Dew are back on the Viral Video Chart this week.

As ever, the view counts below reflect both organic, "viral" views and, more often, paid ad placements.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
The Camera. Reimagined.
114%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week33,993,252
Spot last week2
2
See Creativity
42%
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week14,465,626
Spot last week4
3
#LoveDurexAiR
NEW
ClientDurex
AgencyNA
Views this week10,822,083
Spot last weekNEW
4
Enhance Your Writing
-1%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week7,057,607
Spot last week6
5
Super Bowl
NEW
ClientPersil ProClean
AgencyDDB New York
Views this week5,965,182
Spot last weekNEW
6
Raw Egg Test
-14%
ClientPurple
AgencyHarmon Brothers
Views this week5,903,317
Spot last week7
7
The Little Details are a Big Deal
-22%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week5,117,337
Spot last week8
8
Energy from the Ground Up
NEW
Clientadidas
AgencyNA
Views this week4,697,924
Spot last weekNEW
9
Highlights from the Women's Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Show
NEW
ClientLouis Vuitton
AgencyNA
Views this week3,664,940
Spot last weekNEW
10
DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE
Back on Chart
ClientDoritos, Mountain Dew
AgencyGoodby, Silverstein & Partners
Views this week3,582,913
Spot last weekBack on Chart
Source: AcuityAds

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.


