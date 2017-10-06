×
With Shades of '1984,' Chanel and Kristen Stewart Rack Up Video Views

Published on .

Our weekly chart of brands' video views is inevitably dominated by consumer tech companies such as Samsung, LG, Google and Apple. In our latest round sees Apple fall out of the top 10 as calculated by Visible Measures, but there's an interesting non-tech marketer piling up views for an ad that slightly echoes Apple's classic Super Bowl spot "1984."

Instead of a runner smashing a giant TV to free people from a dystopia where IBM stands in for Big Brother, Chanel's campaign finds Kristen Stewart smashing out of a beautiful but claustrophobic landscape.

As always, the view counts in our ranking reflect both organic views and paid ad placements.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Feel the picture. Feel the love.
45%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week23,159,182
Spot last week3
2
Nano Cell Super Match
96%
ClientLG
AgencyKrema Worldwide, Seoul
Views this week14,688,841
Spot last week8
3
Google Duo: Simple Video Calling
24%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week12,099,392
Spot last week5
4
Astronaut Film
-55%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week11,129,037
Spot last week2
5
Android Oreo
-5%
ClientAndroid
AgencyNA
Views this week8,232,699
Spot last week6
6
The Fragrance Gabrielle Chanel
NEW
ClientChanel
AgencyNA
Views this week7,961,473
Spot last weekNEW
7
Samsung India Service
Back on Chart
ClientSamsung
AgencyCheil India
Views this week7,640,530
Spot last weekBack on Chart
8
The Fall Collection
NEW
ClientH&M
Agencyadam&eveDDB
Views this week6,985,511
Spot last weekNEW
9
Google app: Your Favorite Things
NEW
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week6,071,730
Spot last weekNEW
10
Everyday Heroes
Back on Chart
ClientDignity Health
AgencyNA
Views this week5,645,526
Spot last weekBack on Chart
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


