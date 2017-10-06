With Shades of '1984,' Chanel and Kristen Stewart Rack Up Video Views

Our weekly chart of brands' video views is inevitably dominated by consumer tech companies such as Samsung, LG, Google and Apple. In our latest round sees Apple fall out of the top 10 as calculated by Visible Measures, but there's an interesting non-tech marketer piling up views for an ad that slightly echoes Apple's classic Super Bowl spot "1984."
Instead of a runner smashing a giant TV to free people from a dystopia where IBM stands in for Big Brother, Chanel's campaign finds Kristen Stewart smashing out of a beautiful but claustrophobic landscape.
As always, the view counts in our ranking reflect both organic views and paid ad placements.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
