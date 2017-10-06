With Shades of '1984,' Chanel and Kristen Stewart Rack Up Video Views

Our weekly chart of brands' video views is inevitably dominated by consumer tech companies such as Samsung, LG, Google and Apple. In our latest round sees Apple fall out of the top 10 as calculated by Visible Measures, but there's an interesting non-tech marketer piling up views for an ad that slightly echoes Apple's classic Super Bowl spot "1984."

Instead of a runner smashing a giant TV to free people from a dystopia where IBM stands in for Big Brother, Chanel's campaign finds Kristen Stewart smashing out of a beautiful but claustrophobic landscape.

As always, the view counts in our ranking reflect both organic views and paid ad placements.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Feel the picture. Feel the love. 45% Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 23,159,182 Spot last week 3 2 Nano Cell Super Match 96% Client LG Agency Krema Worldwide, Seoul Views this week 14,688,841 Spot last week 8 3 Google Duo: Simple Video Calling 24% Client Google Agency NA Views this week 12,099,392 Spot last week 5 4 Astronaut Film -55% Client LG Agency NA Views this week 11,129,037 Spot last week 2 5 Android Oreo -5% Client Android Agency NA Views this week 8,232,699 Spot last week 6 6 The Fragrance Gabrielle Chanel NEW Client Chanel Agency NA Views this week 7,961,473 Spot last week NEW 7 Samsung India Service Back on Chart Client Samsung Agency Cheil India Views this week 7,640,530 Spot last week Back on Chart 8 The Fall Collection NEW Client H&M Agency adam&eveDDB Views this week 6,985,511 Spot last week NEW 9 Google app: Your Favorite Things NEW Client Google Agency NA Views this week 6,071,730 Spot last week NEW 10 Everyday Heroes Back on Chart Client Dignity Health Agency NA Views this week 5,645,526 Spot last week Back on Chart