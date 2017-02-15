Viral Video Chart: Hyundai Hosts Special Super Bowl Watch Party That Will Warm Your Heart

Youtube's "Rewind" video is once again at the top of this week's Viral Video Chart, which tallies counting organic and paid views in the week through Sunday.

Running away with the No. 2 spot is "A Better Super Bowl," a touching clip from Hyundai, which treated several military troops to a very special viewing of the big game. After watching, you might find there's something in your eye.

Viral Video Chart
1
YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge
-5%
YouTube
NA
Views this week: 47,608,155
Spot last week: 1
2
A Better Super Bowl
NEW
Innocean Worldwide
Views this week: 42,555,592
Spot last week: NEW
3
#Punished
NEW
T-Mobile
NA
Views this week: 26,086,296
Spot last week: NEW
4
Super Bowl
NEW
Alfa Romeo
NA
Views this week: 19,841,599
Spot last week: NEW
5
Morgan Freeman
NEW
Turkish Airlines
NA
Views this week: 18,231,232
Spot last week: NEW
6
Cleaner of Your Dreams
29%
Mr. Clean
Leo Burnett Toronto
Views this week: 17,978,678
Spot last week: 5
7
We Accept
NEW
Airbnb
NA
Views this week: 17,834,552
Spot last week: NEW
8
Smarter Way
NEW
Views this week: 17,636,398
Spot last week: NEW
9
The Journey
NEW
84 Lumber
NA
Views this week: 17,391,412
Spot last week: NEW
10
We Are America
9%
Ad Council
Views this week: 12,052,185
Spot last week: 10
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.
