Viral Video Chart: Nike Epic Crushed by a Bank's 15-Second Clip

Published on .

Our weekly Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, frequently serves as a good reminder that the most-seen brand videos online are not always what the layperson calls "viral." The No. 1 spot on this week's ranking, for example, goes to a quotidien 15-second campaign for Wells Fargo that undoubtedly piled on the views through paid advertising. The No. 2 spot goes to a Nike extravaganza that's full of celebrities and humor; it's more conceivable that some people sought that one out in an organic way and even shared it so friends could see it. Our ranking includes both paid and organic views.

Viral Video Chart
Powered by:
1
Build Better Every Day
236%
ClientWells Fargo
AgencyNA
Views this week21,693,549
Spot last week8
2
Choose Go
NEW
ClientNike
AgencyMust Be Something
Views this week12,365,342
Spot last weekNEW
3
The Camera. Reimagined.
-54%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week11,616,259
Spot last week3
4
Special Companion Offer
NEW
ClientQatar Airways
AgencyNA
Views this week9,629,884
Spot last weekNEW
5
Enhance Your Writing
13%
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week8,495,493
Spot last week6
6
Red Sparrow
38%
ClientBMW
AgencyNA
Views this week8,138,654
Spot last week9
7
Renault at Auto Expo 2018
-22%
ClientRenault
AgencyNA
Views this week5,710,548
Spot last week7
8
Five Senses
-79%
ClientTurkish Airlines
AgencyNA
Views this week5,527,133
Spot last week1
9
Go British!
NEW
ClientMcDonald's
AgencyNA
Views this week5,368,075
Spot last weekNEW
10
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime with Samsung Mall
Back on Chart
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week4,740,997
Spot last weekBack on Chart
Source: Visible Measures

Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify Visible Measures of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact Visible Measures directly.


