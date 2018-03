Viral Video Chart: Nike Epic Crushed by a Bank's 15-Second Clip

Our weekly Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, frequently serves as a good reminder that the most-seen brand videos online are not always what the layperson calls "viral." The No. 1 spot on this week's ranking, for example, goes to a quotidien 15-second campaign for Wells Fargo that undoubtedly piled on the views through paid advertising. The No. 2 spot goes to a Nike extravaganza that's full of celebrities and humor; it's more conceivable that some people sought that one out in an organic way and even shared it so friends could see it. Our ranking includes both paid and organic views.

Viral Video Chart Powered by: 1 Build Better Every Day 236% Client Wells Fargo Agency NA Views this week 21,693,549 Spot last week 8 2 Choose Go NEW Client Nike Agency Must Be Something Views this week 12,365,342 Spot last week NEW 3 The Camera. Reimagined. -54% Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 11,616,259 Spot last week 3 4 Special Companion Offer NEW Client Qatar Airways Agency NA Views this week 9,629,884 Spot last week NEW 5 Enhance Your Writing 13% Client Grammarly Agency NA Views this week 8,495,493 Spot last week 6 6 Red Sparrow 38% Client BMW Agency NA Views this week 8,138,654 Spot last week 9 7 Renault at Auto Expo 2018 -22% Client Renault Agency NA Views this week 5,710,548 Spot last week 7 8 Five Senses -79% Client Turkish Airlines Agency NA Views this week 5,527,133 Spot last week 1 9 Go British! NEW Client McDonald's Agency NA Views this week 5,368,075 Spot last week NEW 10 Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime with Samsung Mall Back on Chart Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 4,740,997 Spot last week Back on Chart