Viral Video Chart: Nike Epic Crushed by a Bank's 15-Second Clip

Our weekly Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, frequently serves as a good reminder that the most-seen brand videos online are not always what the layperson calls "viral." The No. 1 spot on this week's ranking, for example, goes to a quotidien 15-second campaign for Wells Fargo that undoubtedly piled on the views through paid advertising. The No. 2 spot goes to a Nike extravaganza that's full of celebrities and humor; it's more conceivable that some people sought that one out in an organic way and even shared it so friends could see it. Our ranking includes both paid and organic views.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by Visible Measures, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, an MRC accredited metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented Visible Measures platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
