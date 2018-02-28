What You Need to Know About 5G

Fifth-generation wireless systems, or 5G, is at the tip of everyone's tongue at Mobile World Congress in Spain this week. As the point person driving Intel's stated evolution from a PC-centric company to a data-driven powerhouse, it stands to reason that Aicha Evans, senior VP and chief strategy officer at the company, has 5G on the brain, too.

"There's a next generation of activity coming because there's so much data. And this data we cannot transfer without the next generation of technology, which is 5G," says Evans. "When you're talking about 3D video, 4K -- when you're talking about VR, which is also coming -- without 5G and its bandwidth, we will not be able to transmit that."

5G, however, will not involve replacing existing 4G infrastructure, as previous systems have required. Rather it will be an iteration -- a filling in of gaps -- of 4G as data becomes ever more powerful and, of course, faster.

In this video, Evans provides a 5G primer for the newbie, takes down some myths and paints a video-heavy portrait of the very near future.