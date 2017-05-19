×
Creativity Top Five: Week of May 19, 2017

By Staff | May 19, 2017 |

In this week’s episode, you’ll find expertly crafted stories from Apple, Monoprix and Polaroid Eyewear, a brilliant product idea for healing emotional wounds from Hansaplast and an incredible pre-roll ad that skips itself.

See more breakthrough brand ideas at Creativity-online.com.

Credits:

Apple: Barbershop
Production Company: Furlined

Polaroid: Fishbowl
Agency: Ming Utility and Entertainment Group

Monoprix: Label of Love
Agency: Rosapark

Barclays: Self Skipping Pre Roll Ad Machine
Agency: The Martin Agency London

Hansaplast: Hearts
Agency: FCB Happiness Brussels
