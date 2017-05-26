Creativity Top Five: Week of May 26, 2017

In this week’s episode, Peru and Sweden break new ground in tourism marketing, Elton John and Depeche Mode bring fresh thinking to music promotion, and a clever teenager “hires” advertising’s famous icons for a school project.
See more breakthrough brand ideas at Creativity-online.com.
Credits:
Elton John The Cut: Video Contest Results
Agency: AKQA
Visit Sweden: Sweden on Airbnb
Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors
Depeche Mode: Dave Gahan's Takeover Invitation
Agency: BBH - Los Angeles
Agency: Facebook Creative Shop
Peru: Suitcases of Peru
Agency: Tribal 121
Hannah Hightman: High School Yearbook Ads
Creative: Hannah Hightman