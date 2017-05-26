×
Creativity Top Five: Week of May 26, 2017

By Staff | May 26, 2017 |

In this week’s episode, Peru and Sweden break new ground in tourism marketing, Elton John and Depeche Mode bring fresh thinking to music promotion, and a clever teenager “hires” advertising’s famous icons for a school project.

Credits:

Elton John The Cut: Video Contest Results
Agency: AKQA

Visit Sweden: Sweden on Airbnb
Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Depeche Mode: Dave Gahan's Takeover Invitation
Agency: BBH - Los Angeles
Agency: Facebook Creative Shop

Peru: Suitcases of Peru
Agency: Tribal 121

Hannah Hightman: High School Yearbook Ads
Creative: Hannah Hightman
Creativity Top Five