Making Sense of The Connected Life

From Amazon’s Alexa to smart toothbrushes, connected devices are becoming a mainstay in our lives. Yet few of us recognize their ability to collect our personal information, which is unparalleled. The more personal the information marketers collect, the more targeted their messages will be.

In this kick-off episode of The Connected Life, Ad Age sits down with two marketing technology visionaries, Shelley Palmer, CEO of the Palmer Group and Joanna Peña-Bickley, *who helped launch IBM's iX brand as the company's global chief creative officer,* to understand how the role of marketing is changing when every device is a data point.