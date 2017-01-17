The Battle For Custom Content

The battle over custom content just keeps heating up.

The agencies have the creative track records and talent, but the audiences belongs to publishers. And publishers have been building in-house production teams that can increasingly handle agency services.

But now an agency has gone ahead and bought a publisher of its own.

So the question grows, how durable are the relationships between marketers, agencies and publishers? And an even bigger one looms: Just how much room is there in the custom content space?