Why the Future of Virtual Reality Depends on Advertisers

There’s little doubt that virtual reality is the next frontier in experiential marketing.

But the groundbreaking platform has many challenges to overcome before it becomes a mainstay in marketing efforts *-- chief among them,* the high cost production.

But if anything can take virtual reality from niche to mainstream, it’s the need for advertisers and marketers to stay on the bleeding edge of technology.

In this episode of Marketer’s Playbook, Ad Age looks at the future of virtual reality and its chances of of gaining widespread adoption.