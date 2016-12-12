Your Archive Orientation

Ready to dive right in? Hit the searchable, sortable homepage for more than 1,000 classic Super Bowl Ads complete with as much context and credit as we can provide.

The Super Bowl Ad Archive from Ad Age and Creativity is a marketing-industry resource and journalistic record where ad professionals can pore through years of big-game commercials to research the trends, tactics and talent behind great Super Bowl advertising.

Search for brands, agencies and people using the box at the top of the Archive homepage, always reachable at adage.com/sbaa.



Browse featured ads in the Archive homepage carousel.



Pick a year from the drop-down menu below the fold on the homepage, or enter a shortcut URL like adage.com/sbaa1998 or adage.com/sbaa1985.



Explore connections by following links throughout the entries.

Many thanks to all the creators who shared their recollections with us for the Archive, including Allan Kay ("Monks"), Ben Fernandez ("Bud Bowl"), George Lois ("Dominique Wilkins on the Pump"), the U.S. Marines team at J. Walter Thompson ("Sword"), Hal Friedman ("Find Herb"), Pete Favat ("Three-Point Land") and Charlie Moss ("Get Started"). Much gratitude as well to the marketer, agency and production company archivists still filling in gaps. And thank you to Crain Communications' own researchers, Michelle Dopp and Rebecca Wilke, for all their work on the Archive's foundation.

This is not a complete record, but bookmark the Archive to watch it grow.

Email further credits and information to the address below to help make the Archive as useful as it can be for everyone in the industry. The latest Super Bowl news can always be found here.

Get started by diving into the above mashup assembled by David Hall, which includes glimpses of Super Bowl commercials including Budweiser's original "Frogs" from 1995, Avocados From Mexico's "First Draft Ever" from 2015, Chobani's "How Matters" from 2014 and Bridgestone's "The Scream" from 2008.