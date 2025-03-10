\n\n\n A List\n \n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n +\n\n \n \n \n \n \n A-List 2025\n \n \n \n \n Agency A‑List\n \n \n AgencyStandouts\n \n \n AgencyTo Watch\n \n \n Agency Executive\n \n \n Agency Network\n \n \n Agency B2B\n \n \n Best Agency Culture\n \n \n BusinessTransformation\n \n \n Creative\n \n \n Data/Insights\n \n \n Design/Branding\n \n \n Experiential\n \n \n In-House\n \n \n Independent\n \n \n IndependentNetwork\n \n \n International\n \n \n Media\n \n \n Multicultural\n \n \n Newcomer\n \n \n PerformanceMarketing\n \n \n Purpose-Led\n \n \n Social\n \n \n SportsEntertainment\n \n \n ProductionCompany\n \n \n ProductionStandouts\n \n \n ProductionTo Watch\n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. And this is just part of the package: On April 24 we reveal the winners of our Creativity Awards at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala celebration. Agency A-List
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 10: BBH USA
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 9: 72andSunny
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 8: Majority
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 7: Alto
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 6: Known
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 5: Uncommon Creative Studio
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 4: Highdive
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 3: Anomaly
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 2: Mischief @ No Fixed Address
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Agency of the Year
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 1: Tombras
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Agency Standouts
 
 
 
 
 
 BarkleyOKRP
 
 
 The Community
 
 
 Day One Agency
 
 
 Dentsu Creative
 
 
 Deutsch
 
 
 Erich & Kallman
 
 
 FCB New York
 
 
 Flower Shop
 
 
 GSD&M
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 McKinney
 
 
 Mirimar
 
 
 Opinionated
 
 
 Quality Meats
 
 
 Rosewood Creative
 
 
 Verb
 
 
 VML
 
 
 Weber Shandwick
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Agency to Watch
 
 
 BBDO
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Agency Executive of the Year
 
 
 Jared Belsky, Acadia
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Agency Network of the Year
 
 
 Ogilvy
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 B2B Agency of the Year
 
 
 Code and Theory
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Best Agency Culture
 
 
 Hunterblu Media
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Business Transformation Agency of the Year
 
 
 Gale
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Creative Agency of the Year
 
 
 Wieden+Kennedy
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Data & Insights Agency of the Year
 
 
 Known
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Design & Branding Agency of the Year
 
 
 Collins
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Experiential Agency of the Year
 
 
 Cartwheel & Co. Marketing In-House Agency of the Year
 
 
 Amazon XCM
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Independent Agency of the Year
 
 
 Terri & Sandy
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Independent Agency Network of the Year
 
 
 Serviceplan Group
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 International Agency of the Year
 
 
 Rethink
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Media Agency of the Year
 
 
 OMD
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Multicultural Agency of the Year
 
 
 IW Group
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Newcomer Agency of the Year
 
 
 Bandits & Friends
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Performance Marketing Agency of the Year
 
 
 Wpromote
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Purpose-Led Agency of the Year
 
 
 Oberland
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Social Media/Influencer Agency of the Year
 
 
 Whalar Group
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Sports/Entertainment Agency of the Year
 
 
 United Entertainment Group
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Production Company A-List
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 10: Stink
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 9: MJZ
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 8: m ss ng p eces
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 7: Iconoclast
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 6: Biscuit Filmworks
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 5: Hungry Man
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 4: Somesuch
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 3: Love Song
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 2: Prettybird
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Production Company of the Year
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 No. 1: Smuggler
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Production Company Standouts
 
 
 
 
 
 Bryght Young Things
 
 
 Eleanor
 
 
 Finch
 
 
 Good Behavior
 
 
 Landia
 
 
 Nexus Studios
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Object & Animal
 
 
 O Positive
 
 
 Park Pictures
 
 
 Revolver
 
 
 RSA Films
 
 
 Unit9
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Production Company to Watch
 
 
 Secret Level