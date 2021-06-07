The 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List & Creativity Awards Winners

A-list &Creativity Awards 2021+A-List2021Agency of the YearStandoutsTo WatchNewcomerComebackMediaCreativeInternationalData/AnalyticsMulticulturalDesignIn-HouseExecutiveChief Marketing OfficerProduction CompanyCreativity Awards2021Content MarketingTech InnovationWork for GoodExperientialTiny but MightyCraftIdeaCreativeMedia PlannerStrategic PlannerCreative DirectorDiversity & InclusionAccount ManagerBrand ManagerChief Strategy OfficerChief Creative OfficerVisionary/FounderLaunchD-to-CBest ROIEditorialVFXMusic and SoundDirector to watchProducerDirector of the yearAgency A-List 2021This year’s Agency A-List is brought to you by the letter P: pandemic and pivot.There’s much we may want to forget about 2020, but there’s also a lot to remember. More than any other year in recent history, it provoked change in the advertising industry and accelerated the movement toward diversity and digital transformation. The shops on this list were up to the challenge and became an even more valued partner to clients. They ripped up marketing plans; reimagined in-person events; created contactless-payment apps; churned out countless campaigns from home; mapped out end-to-end solutions for marketers and found ways to purposefully connect brands to consumers during a time when they needed it most.There is always a place for great creative and splashy TV spots in this industry, and you’ll see a lot of that on this list, too. But more than any other year, 2020 proved that alone isn’t enough. Our A-Listers have shown they have the skills to carry them well into the future—whatever that may bring.Agency of the YearNo. 1: Droga5No. 2: Work & CoNo. 3: Wieden+KennedyNo. 4: Deutsch LANo. 5: CartwrightNo. 6: Goodby, Silverstein & PartnersNo. 7: GutNo. 8: Martin AgencyNo. 9: VMLY&RNo. 10: We BelieversAgency StandoutsBarkleyCamp & KingCashmereEmpowerFigHighdiveJohannes LeonardoMcKinneyMediaMonksMojo SupermarketPreacherTBWA22SquaredVaynerMediaYMLAgency To Watch72andSunnyNewcomer Agency of the YearMischief @ NFAComeback Agency of the YearGiant SpoonMedia Agency of the YearInitiativeCreative Agency of the YearRethinkInternational Agency of the YearMother LondonData/Analytics Agency of the YearGaleMulticultural Agency of the YearNimbusDesign Agency of the YearCollinsIn-House Agency of the YearFrito-LayExecutive of the YearDana Maiman, FCB Health NetworkBrand CMO of the YearJeff Charney, Progressive InsuranceProduction Company of the YearPrettybirdProduction Company A-ListNo. 2: SomesuchProduction Company A-ListNo. 3: SmugglerProduction Company A-ListNo. 4: O PositiveProduction Company A-ListNo. 5: Hungry Man ProductionsProduction Company A-ListNo. 6: m ss ng p ecesProduction Company A-ListNo. 7: IconoclastProduction Company A-ListNo. 8: MJZProduction Company A-ListNo. 9: Pulse FilmsProduction Company A-ListNo. 10: Biscuit FilmworksProduction Company StandoutsAnonymous ContentArts & SciencesBUCKCaviarEpoch FilmsNexus StudiosPartizanRadicalMediaResetSuperprimeCreativity Awards 2021Our Creativity Awards continue the celebration by honoring the biggest ideas of the year, the people who made them and other creative companies who are leading the way forward in marketing, business and technology. The winners were determined by juries comprising some of the industry’s brightest leaders, whom we selected based on their enduring and impactful contributions to advertising and marketing. We hope their stories will inspire the industry to evolve and innovate even more in the year to come.Content Marketing of the YearWendy's, "Super Wendy's World", VMLY&RTech Innovation of the YearMichelob Ultra, Microsoft "Courtside," FCB NYBest Work for GoodBurger King "Cows Menu," We BelieversBest Work for GoodCourageous Conversation Global Foundation "Not a Gun," Goodby, Silverstein & PartnersExperiential Campaign of the YearMichelob Ultra, Microsoft "Courtside," FCB NYTiny But MightyPopeyes "That Look," GutCraft of the YearBeats by Dre "You Love Me," TranslationIdea of the YearBeats by Dre "You Love Me," TranslationCreative of the YearJohn "JP" Petty, Wieden+Kennedy NYMedia Planner of the YearBen Nilsen, Droga5Strategic Planner of the YearKim Jimenez, TBWA\\Media Arts LabCreative Director of the YearMaria Lee, Goodby, Silverstein & PartnersDiversity and Inclusion Champion of the YearGlenn Singleton, Courageous Conversation Global FoundationDiversity and Inclusion Champion of the YearTrevor Robinson OBE, Quiet StormAccount Manager of the YearErik Wade, Wieden+KennedyBrand Manager of the YearJennifer "JJ" Healan, McDonald'sChief Strategy Officer of the YearElizabeth Paul, Martin AgencyChief Creative Officer of the YearMargaret Johnson, Goodby, Silverstein & PartnersVisionary/Founder of the YearAlix Peabody, BevBest Launch of the YearKing C. Gillette Beard Care, Circus MaximusD-to-C Brand of the YearHims & Hers: The New Front Door to the Healthcare Industry, Hims & HersBest ROI: Work that WorksFamous Orders, Travis Scott Meal, McDonald's, The Narrative Group, Wieden+KennedyEditorial Company of the YearFinal CutVFX Company of the YearMoving Picture CompanyMusic and Sound Company of the YearBarking OwlDirector to WatchFenn O'Meally, SmugglerAgency Producer of the YearNicole Haase, 72andSunny LAAgency Producer of the YearMike Hasinoff, Droga5Director of the YearMelina Matsoukas, PrettybirdWeb Production by Corey Holmes.