The 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List Awards Winners

\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n The marketing world is moving from resilience to resonance, and the shops on our 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List are evidence of that shift.\r\n Earlier in the pandemic, the industry was focused on preserving jobs, struggling to run their businesses remotely, and finding ways for clients to operate in a socially distant environment. The shops on this list have taken those hard-earned\r\n lessons and are building a stronger future.\r\n They have flourished under hybrid working conditions, evolved to offer broad business solutions beyond advertising and proven to clients the market-moving value of the big idea.\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n +\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n A-List 2022\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Agency A‑List\r\n \r\n \r\n Standouts\r\n \r\n \r\n Network\r\n \r\n \r\n Comeback\r\n \r\n \r\n International\r\n \r\n \r\n Multicultural\r\n \r\n \r\n Media\r\n \r\n \r\n Creative\r\n \r\n \r\n Data/Insights\r\n \r\n \r\n In-House\r\n \r\n \r\n Design\r\n \r\n \r\n Social\r\n \r\n \r\n Newcomer\r\n \r\n \r\n Customer\r\n \r\n \r\n Purpose\r\n \r\n \r\n Holding\r\n \r\n \r\n Executive\r\n \r\n \r\n Production Company\r\n \r\n \r\n To Watch\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n The marketing world is moving from resilience to resonance, and the shops on our 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List are evidence of that shift.\r\n Earlier in the pandemic, the industry was focused on preserving jobs, struggling to run their businesses remotely, and finding ways for clients to operate in a socially distant environment. The shops on this list have taken those hard-earned\r\n lessons and are building a stronger future.\r\n They have flourished under hybrid working conditions, evolved to offer broad business solutions beyond advertising and proven to clients the market-moving value of the big idea.\r\n \r\n \r\n See all of the 2023 Ad Age A-List Awards winners here\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Agency A-List\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 10: Fig\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 9: Anomaly\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 8: Droga5\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 7: FCB Global\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 6: Alma\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 5: VaynerMedia\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 4: Goodby Silverstein & Partners\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 3: Translation\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 2: R/GA\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 1: Mischief\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Agency Standouts\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n 72andSunny\r\n BBH USA\r\n Cartwright\r\n The Community\r\n Doner\r\n Gut\r\n Johannes Leonardo\r\n Joan\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n The Martin Agency\r\n McCann Worldgroup\r\n Mother\r\n Tombras\r\n Wieden+Kennedy\r\n Work & Co\r\n WorkInProgress\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Agency Network of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n TBWA\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Comeback Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Grey\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n International Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n David Madrid\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Multicultural Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n IW Group\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Media Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Spark Foundry\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Creative Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n We Believers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Data/Analytics Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Digitas\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n In-House Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n LinkedIn\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Design and Branding Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Jones Knowles Ritchie\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Social Media/Influencer Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Day One Agency\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Newcomer Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n L&C\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Customer Experience Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n YML (Y Media Labs)\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Purpose-Led Agency of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Assembly\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Holding Company of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Publicis Groupe\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Agency Executive of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n Amani Duncan, BBH USA\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Production Company A-List\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 10: Object & Animal\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 9: MJZ\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 8: O Positive\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 7: Hungry Man\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 6: Arts & Sciences\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 5: Somesuch\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 4: Superprime\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 3: Stink Films\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 2: Smuggler\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Production Company of the Year\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n No. 1: M ss ng P eces\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Production Company Standouts\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Anonymous Content\r\n Biscuit Filmworks\r\n Bob Industries\r\n Caviar\r\n Division7\r\n Epoch\r\n Little Minx\r\n Nexus\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Park Pictures\r\n Prettybird\r\n Psyop\r\n Pulse\r\n Radical\r\n Reset\r\n Unit9\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Production Company to Watch\r\n \r\n \r\n Sanctuary\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Web Production by Corey Holmes.\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n