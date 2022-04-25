Innovative and effective advertising campaigns and marketing initiatives are nothing without the smart, daring leaders and brave brands who back them. Ad Age’s Creativity Awards celebrates all of those in our Creative Marketing category, unveiled this week.
Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards
The creative marketers, companies and brand ideas that defined the year
Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards Creative Marketing winners inspired the industry to think past pandemic obstacles and shaped brand storytelling for the future
Jury chair Joan Coletta, senior director of global brand marketing at McDonald’s led a jury of other top marketing leaders from companies including Essity, LinkedIn, McCann, Microsoft, New York Times, NFL, Riot Games, Springhill Company and Sweetgreen, who engaged in lively discussion about the year’s most creatively effective work and most inspiring marketing professionals.
Together, they decided on this year’s honorees in categories including best rebrand, best product launch, social marketer of the year, brand chief creative officer of the year, CMO of the year and more.