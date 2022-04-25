Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards

The creative marketers, companies and brand ideas that defined the year

Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards Creative Marketing winners inspired the industry to think past pandemic obstacles and shaped brand storytelling for the future
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 25, 2022.
Introducing the winners of the 2022 Ad Age Creativity Awards

Innovative and effective advertising campaigns and marketing initiatives are nothing without the smart, daring leaders and brave brands who back them. Ad Age’s Creativity Awards celebrates all of those in our Creative Marketing category, unveiled this week.

Jury chair Joan Coletta, senior director of global brand marketing at McDonald’s led a jury of other top marketing leaders from companies including Essity, LinkedIn, McCann, Microsoft, New York Times, NFL, Riot Games, Springhill Company and Sweetgreen, who engaged in lively discussion about the year’s most creatively effective work and most inspiring marketing professionals. 

Together, they decided on this year’s honorees in categories including best rebrand, best product launch, social marketer of the year, brand chief creative officer of the year, CMO of the year and more.

 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

