Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards

The agency talents shaping the industry and ensuring its bright future

Ad Age announces the People winners of the 2022 Creativity Awards
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 25, 2022.
Introducing the winners of the 2022 Ad Age Creativity Awards

The strategy guru helping to reshape an agency’s business while inspiring everyday folks to change their own lives. The comedians-slash-creatives who gave serious social cred to a big brand. The leaders baking DEI into every nook and cranny of company culture. The creative chief who found an unlikely path to the top. These are the talents you’ll find among the People winners of Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards.

Our Creativity Awards People Jury Chair Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide and chief creative officer of Leo Burnett U.K. and Fallon U.K., last month steered our jury of top agency leaders in careful deliberation over this year’s winners, the individuals who are not only sustaining the industry—but who are reinventing it and are helping to ensure its bright future. 

With their selection, they wanted to send a clear message to the industry that the way forward can be found in ingenuity, bravery, diversity, empathy—all of which are evident in this year’s winners.

 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age.

