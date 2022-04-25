On Monday, Ad Age revealed the winners of our annual Creativity Awards. Founded six years ago, we introduced these honors to celebrate the industry’s biggest thinkers and boldest ideas. The awards include our celebration of “The Work,” which recognizes the bravest, most innovative and effective creative campaigns across various categories.
Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards
The year's best advertising ideas—chosen by the industry's top execs
The idea of the year, best craft, tech innovation and more are among The Work honorees at Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards.
Jury chair Keith Cartwright, founder and chief creative officer of Cartwright, led our jury lineup of respected vets hailing from top agencies in a passionate discussion about the work that defined 2021 and that will inspire the industry to create in exciting new directions going forward.
They debated on seemingly small ideas that pack a huge punch (“Tiny But Mighty”), attention-grabbing pushes in b-to-b, experiential ideas that capture consumers’ attention in the “real world,” the best campaign helping to make the world a better place (“Work for Good”), efforts that leverage technology in meaningful ways (Tech Innovation) and our best in show, the Idea of the Year, among others.