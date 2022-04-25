The year's best advertising ideas—chosen by the industry's top execs

Jury chair Keith Cartwright, founder and chief creative officer of Cartwright, led our jury lineup of respected vets hailing from top agencies in a passionate discussion about the work that defined 2021 and that will inspire the industry to create in exciting new directions going forward.

They debated on seemingly small ideas that pack a huge punch (“Tiny But Mighty”), attention-grabbing pushes in b-to-b, experiential ideas that capture consumers’ attention in the “real world,” the best campaign helping to make the world a better place (“Work for Good”), efforts that leverage technology in meaningful ways (Tech Innovation) and our best in show, the Idea of the Year, among others.