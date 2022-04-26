\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Here we present the winners of our sixth annual Creativity Awards, which honor the advertising and marketing industry’s most powerful creative ideas and the big-thinking agency execs, marketers and production mavens who keep the industry pulsing with innovation and bravery. To decide on the winners, Ad Age assembled juries of some of the most seasoned and respected executives from top agencies, brands and production companies. Last month, they engaged in heated, lively debates to decide on the winners. The honorees represent the best of the advertising and marketing world in the face of continuing social struggles, pandemic hurdles and new ways of working. We hope they inspire all to continue to create fearlessly\n and passionately tackle challenges to come.\n \n \n Also, check out the big winners of Ad Age’s Agency A-List.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Production\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Editorial Company of the Year\n \n \n \n Cut+Run\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n VFX Company of the Year\n \n \n \n MPC\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Music & Sound Company of the Year\n \n \n \n Barking Owl\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Agency Producer of the Year\n \n \n \n Tana Bertino, TBWA\\Media Arts Lab\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Agency Head of Production of the Year\n \n \n \n Laurie Malaga, The Community\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Director to Watch\n \n \n \n Camille Summers-Valli, Somesuch\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Director of the Year\n \n \n \n Kim Gehrig, Somesuch\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative Marketing\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Rebrand\n \n \n \n Kraft "La Dolce Velveeta"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Product Launch of the Year\n \n \n \n Popeyes "We Come in Piece"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Social Marketer of the Year\n \n \n \n Duolingo\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Brand Manager of the Year\n \n \n \n Matt Withington, The Boston Beer Company\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year\n \n \n \n David Lee, Squarespace\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Brand CMO of the Year\n \n \n \n Terri Cannan, MaineHealth\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best ROI: Work That Works\n \n \n \n Eos "Bless Your F*ing Cooch"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n People\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Account Manager of the Year\n \n \n \n Tyler Harris and Alison Whisenant, Mischief @ No Fixed Address\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Social Lead/Community Manager\n \n \n \n Courtney O'Donnell and Jade Smith, Wieden+Kennedy's Bodega\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Media Planner of the Year\n \n \n \n Ellie Bamford, R/GA\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Strategic Planner of the Year\n \n \n \n Yael Cesarkas, R/GA\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative of the Year\n \n \n \n Titania Tran, Wieden+Kennedy Portland\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year\n \n \n \n Kevin Brady, Droga5 and Lisa Osborne Ross, Edelman\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative Director of the Year\n \n \n \n Bianca Guimaraes and Kevin Mulroy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Chief Strategy Officer of the Year\n \n \n \n Bonnie Wan, Goodby Silverstein & Partners\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Chief Creative Officer of the Year\n \n \n \n Danny Robinson, The Martin Agency\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Work\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Tiny But Mighty\n \n \n \n Reddit "Superb Owl"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best B-to-B Campaign\n \n \n \n Spotify "All Ears on You"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative Data Campaign of the Year\n \n \n \n National Grid "Green Light Signal"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Experiential Campaign of the Year\n \n \n \n Tinder "Swipe Night: Killer Weekend"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Tech Innovation of the Year\n \n \n \n Woojer, "Sick Beats"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Content Campaign of the Year\n \n \n \n Mtn Dew "The Joy of Painting Mtn Dew with Bob Ross"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Craft of the Year: Digital/Social\n \n \n \n Cox "Drawn Closer"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Craft of the Year: Film/TV/Video\n \n \n \n Apple "Nian"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Work for Good: Pro Bono/Non-Profit\n \n \n \n Change the Ref "The Lost Class"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Work for Good: Brand\n \n \n \n Corona "Plastic Fishing Tournament"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Idea of the Year\n \n \n \n Reddit "Superb Owl"\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Web Production by Corey Holmes.\n \n \n \n \n\n\n\n\n