\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Today, we are proud to present the winners of Ad Age’s seventh annual Creativity Awards, celebrating the year’s most impactful and innovative ideas, the agency executives and marketers behind them and the production professionals who bring them to life. The winners were chosen by leaders from top agencies, brands and production companies. Separately, Ad Age editors and TikTok executives selected a winner in the new Best Use of TikTok category, created in partnership with TikTok. As new technology, new ways of working and new processes and platforms continue to upend the industry, we congratulate those who continue to make the most innovative and impactful connections with consumers—bringing meaning, joy and growth to those interactions at every touch point.\n \n \n Also, check out the big winners of Ad Age’s Agency A-List.\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n +\n\n \n \n \n \n \n Creativity Awards 2023\n \n \n \n \n Production\n play_arrow\n \n \n \n Agency Head of Production of the Year\n \n \n Agency Producer of the Year\n \n \n Director of the Year\n \n \n Director to Watch\n \n \n Editorial Company of the Year\n \n \n Music & Sound Company of the Year\n \n \n VFX Company of the Year\n \n \n \n \n \n CreativeMarketing\n play_arrow\n \n \n \n Best Brand/Product Launch\n \n \n Best Brand Social Media Presence\n \n \n Best Rebrand\n \n \n Best ROI: Work That Works\n \n \n Brand CMO of the Year\n \n \n Brand Manager of the Year\n \n \n DTC Brand of the Year\n \n \n Founders of the Year\n \n \n \n \n \n People\n play_arrow\n \n \n \n Account Manager of the Year\n \n \n Chief Creative Officer of the Year\n \n \n Chief Strategy Officer of the Year\n \n \n Creative Directors of the Year\n \n \n Creative of the Year\n \n \n Creative Technologist of the Year\n \n \n Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year\n \n \n Media Planner of the Year\n \n \n Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year\n \n \n Strategic Planner of the Year\n \n \n \n \n \n Work\n play_arrow\n \n \n \n Best B2B Campaign\n \n \n Best Work for Good: Brand\n \n \n Best Work for Good: Pro Bono/Nonprofit\n \n \n Branded Entertainment/Content Campaign of the Year\n \n \n Craft of the Year\n \n \n Creative Data Campaign of the Year\n \n \n Experiential Campaign of the Year\n \n \n Film/TV/Video of the Year\n \n \n Idea of the Year\n \n \n Print/Design/Out-of-Home Work of the Year\n \n \n Social Campaign of the Year\n \n \n Tech Innovation of the Year\n \n \n Tiny But Mighty\n \n \n \n \n \n Best Use of TikTok\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n Today, we are proud to present the winners of Ad Age’s seventh annual Creativity Awards, celebrating the year’s most impactful and innovative ideas, the agency executives and marketers behind them and the production professionals who bring them to life. The winners were chosen by leaders from top agencies, brands and production companies. Separately, Ad Age editors and TikTok executives selected a winner in the new Best Use of TikTok category, created in partnership with TikTok. As new technology, new ways of working and new processes and platforms continue to upend the industry, we congratulate those who continue to make the most innovative and impactful connections with consumers—bringing meaning, joy and growth to those interactions at every touch point.\n \n \n Also, check out the big winners of Ad Age’s Agency A-List.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Production\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Agency Head of Production of the Year\n \n \n \n Jen Passaniti, Highdive\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Agency Producer of the Year\n \n \n \n Antonio Burnett, Wieden+Kennedy Portland\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Director of the Year\n \n \n \n David Shane, O Positive\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Director to Watch\n \n \n \n Ray Smiling, division7\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Editorial Company of the Year\n \n \n \n Work Editorial\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Music & Sound Company of the Year\n \n \n \n Barking Owl\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n VFX Company of the Year\n \n \n \n Framestore\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative Marketing\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Brand/Product Launch\n \n \n \n McDonald's "AdultHappy Meal" Entrant:Wieden+Kennedy New York\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Brand Social Media Presence\n \n \n \n Chipotle Mexican Grill\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Rebrand\n \n \n \n Hilton "It MattersWhere You Stay" Entrant:TBWA\\Chiat\\Day New York\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best ROI: Work That Works\n \n \n \n Miller Lite, “Winning in Beer as the Beer Lover’s Beer”\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Brand CMO of the Year\n \n \n \n Chris Brandt, Chipotle Mexican Grill\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Brand Manager of the Year\n \n \n \n Jess Vultaggio, The Kraft Heinz Co.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n DTC Brand of the Year\n \n \n \n Lovevery\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Founders of the Year\n \n \n \n Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen, Truff\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n People\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Account Manager of the Year\n \n \n \n Emily Gale,TBWA\\Media Arts Lab\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Chief Creative Officer of the Year\n \n \n \n Shannon Washington, R/GA\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Chief Strategy Officer of the Year\n \n \n \n Vita Harris, FCB\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative Directors of the Year\n \n \n \n Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, adam&eveDDB\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative of the Year\n \n \n \n Kevin Daley, Duolingo\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative Technologist of the Year\n \n \n \n Eli Ferrara, FCB Canada\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year\n \n \n \n Travis Montaque, CEO and Founder, Group Black\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Media Planner of the Year\n \n \n \n Ryan Kefer, Spark Foundry\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year\n \n \n \n Candice Beck, Chipotle Mexican Grill\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Strategic Planner of the Year\n \n \n \n Meghann MacKenzie, R/GA\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n Work\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best B2B Campaign\n \n \n \n Globant “ReinventingConsultancy” Entrant:Gut Buenos Aires\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Work for Good: Brand\n \n \n \n ITV x CALM "The Last Photo" Entrant: Adam&EveDDB\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Work for Good: Pro Bono/Nonprofit\n \n \n \n Grupo Estratégico PAE“Morning After Island”Entrant: Ogilvy Honduras\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Branded Entertainment/Content Campaign of the Year\n \n \n \n Apple “Escape From the Office” Entrant: Smuggler\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Craft of the Year\n \n \n \n Burberry “Night Creatures”Entrant:Riff Raff Films\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Creative Data Campaign of the Year\n \n \n \n Black & Abroad“The Black Elevation Map”Entrant: Performance Art\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Experiential Campaign of the Year\n \n \n \n Heinz “Hidden Spots”Entrant: Gut São Paulo\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Film/TV/Video of the Year\n \n \n \n Burberry “Night Creatures”Entrant:Riff Raff Films\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Idea of the Year\n \n \n \n ITV x CALM "The Last Photo" Entrant: Adam&EveDDB\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Print/Design/Out-of-Home Work of the Year\n \n \n \n ITV x CALM "The Last Photo" Entrant: Adam&EveDDB\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Social Campaign of the Year\n \n \n \n Heinz “Hot Dog Pact”Entrant: Rethink\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Tech Innovation of the Year\n \n \n \n Michelob Ultra“McEnroe vs. McEnroe”Entrant: FCB New York\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Tiny But Mighty\n \n \n \n Grupo Estratégico PAE“Morning After Island”Entrant: Ogilvy Honduras\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Best Use of TikTok\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Presented by TikTok\n \n \n \n Taco Bell x Doja Cat "The Anti-Hero" Entrant:Deutsch LA\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Web Production by Corey Holmes.\n \n \n \n \n \n\n\n\n