A Celebration of AAPI Creative ExcellenceImage courtesy of UPS. Published on May 12, 2022
This director brings trust and intention to Mastercard's 'True Name' campaign
Na Frenette
Director, Tool of North America
How Belvedere and Canada Goose elevated diverse voices
Nari Kim
Group Creative Director, Virtue Worldwide
Stories of human struggle changed the trajectory of this director's career
Jon Jon Augustavo
Director, M ss ng P eces
This director seduces your taste buds with 6 (drawn out) seconds of food porn
David Ma
Director, Food Artist
How a Super Bowl ad full of fake celebrities rekindled a creative's love for advertising
MyTran Dang
Associate Creative Director, FCB NY
Vibrant UPS boxes communicate the strength of the AAPI Community
Mojo Wang
Artist/Illustrator
This period gangster film makes a statement about AAPI allyship
Melissa Del Rosario
Filmmaker, Rose Ray Media
Aha's 'stupid-fun' spot brings AAPI talent to the fore
Mel Lin
Associate Creative Director, Preacher
This big idea helped the hungry—and changed the trajectory of a young creative's career
Rushil Nadkarni
Associate Creative Director, The Martin Agency
Web production by Corey Holmes.