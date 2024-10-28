AbbVie—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview AbbVie is a prescription drug marketer. AbbVie launched as an independent company in 2013 when Abbott Laboratories spun off Abbott’s research-based global pharmaceuticals business. AbbVie’s headquarters is in North Chicago, Illinois. Business segments and operations Read about AbbVie’s business See AbbVie’s brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report are AbbVie’s stated “advertising expenses.” AbbVie disclosed worldwide advertising expenses of $2.2 billion in 2023, up 10% from $2.0 billion in 2022. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report are Ad Age Datacenter estimates. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: AbbVie financial results Read AbbVie’s annual filing Deals and strategic moves Allergan acquisition: AbbVie in May 2020 bought Allergan, a pharmaceutical marketer based in Dublin, for total consideration of about $64.1 billion. Allergan and Pfizer in April 2016 terminated a plan to merge. That merger would have created the world’s biggest pharma marketer. Other deals and strategic moves: AbbVie in October 2014 terminated a $54 billion deal to buy Dublin-based pharma firm Shire. Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. in January 2019 acquired Shire. Corporate restructuring: Abbott Laboratories in October 2011 announced a plan to split into two publicly traded companies, one in diversified medical products and the other in research-based pharmaceuticals. Abbott in March 2012 said the research-based pharma firm would be named AbbVie (pronounced abb-vee). Abbott completed the spinoff on Jan. 1, 2013. Abbott, excluding AbbVie, had 2012 pro forma revenue of about $21.5 billion. AbbVie reported 2012 pro forma revenue of about $18.4 billion. Abbott’s operations after the AbbVie spinoff included diagnostic products; adult and pediatric nutritional products; vascular products; as well as branded generic drugs marketed outside the U.S. Management and employees See more: AbbVie management See more: AbbVie careers Stock AbbVie trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: ABBV History Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1900. Abbott Laboratories spun off AbbVie as an independent company in 2013. AbbVie launched with Abbott’s portfolio of proprietary pharmaceuticals and biologics including brands such as Humira, AndroGel, TriCor/Trilipix, Niaspan, Lupron and Synthroid. See more: AbbVie history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n