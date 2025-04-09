Marketer's Brief

How Nordstrom’s retail media network has evolved and what’s next

Shoppers enter a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, California.
Shoppers enter a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, California. (Bloomberg)
AP
By:
Adrianne Pasquarelli
April 09, 2025 10:00 AM

Featured Stories

Why Gen Z wants more live brand experiences
Why Gen Z wants more live brand experiences
CMO job moves and hiring trends to watch
CMO job moves and hiring trends to watch
Behind Barbie’s new ‘Kenbassador’ dolls, starting with LeBron James
Behind Barbie’s new ‘Kenbassador’ dolls, starting with LeBron James
Hear Perdue Foods’ first sonic logo
Hear Perdue Foods’ first sonic logo