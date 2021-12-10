Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Peloton: The fitness brand got a PR boost, but maybe not the one they were banking on, following the release of HBO Max’s new Sex and the City reboot “And Just Like That..." this week. Early in the show's first episode, one main character meets an early demise following an especially strenuous Peloton stationary bike workout. According to reports, Peloton did not pay for the product placement. The unfortunate storyline calls to mind the death of beloved “This Is Us” character Jack Pearson due to a fire-causing Crock-Pot. However, the Peloton storyline follows actual safety issues experienced by the fitness brand earlier this year, when it recalled its treadmills following the death of a child.

Chanel: A high-end advent calendar from luxury label Chanel was blasted as being anything but. Elise Harmon, a TikTok influencer, who spent over $800 on the limited-edition calendar, filmed an unboxing of each day for her followers; instead of lavish gifts, several doors included unwanted items like a dust bag or stickers. Consumers took to social media to voice their outrage. Eventually, the fashion house apologized, noting it “disappointed” some.

Olympic sponsors: Coca-Cola Co., Airbnb, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, and other sponsors of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are under more pressure to take a stand against human rights abuses in China after the U.S. government announced a diplomatic boycott.

