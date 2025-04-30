This new agency is staffed with more AI agents than people and wants to keep it that way

There’s a new agency in town, and it has more AI agents than full-time staff. Started by former YML executives, 10,000 Robots (10KR for short) is helmed by CEO Stephanie Wiseman, Chairman Ashish Toshniwal, Chief Creative Officer Stephen Clements, Head of Studio Craig Kind and Head of Design Neil Stoeckle. YML, an agency known for its innovative approach to designing mobile apps and other digital and tech products, was founded in 2009 and eventually grew to over 500 employees before it sold to Stagwell’s Code and Theory in 2023. All the executives except Toshniwal held roles there before departing to launch the new agency. The idea behind 10KR is to prioritize senior talent, leaving AI agents to do most of the work typically handled by junior talent in most agencies, Toshniwal said. “Our bar for hiring another person is so high that we are not dealing with the burden of layoffs,” Toshniwal said. ”Before we think of hiring somebody, we are asking questions: ‘Can this be done via an agent, machine, AI workflow or not?’” Wiseman said the agency will still hire people as needed, but believes that the industry is in “a new era where scale does not directly correlate to headcount.” Meet Zoe, the creative director The executives have already built 10 AI agents that span across its different departments, such as sales and creative. AI agents are more advanced than traditional AI chatbots because they can make decisions on their own and even interact with other agents. For example, one of 10KR’s AI agents acts as a creative director named Zoe. Zoe has a fictional backstory, personal tastes and emotional arcs embedded into her background designed to give the agent a point of view and make her feel more human to work with. The AI was fed some of the best work globally so Zoe can come up with creative ideas, but a backstory was also important because most great creatives are “deeply complex,” said Kind, who spearheaded the building of Zoe. Zoe’s backstory involves traveling to Tokyo to study graphic design, falling in love, and dealing with the tragic death of her lover before moving to New York’s Lower East Side. This gives the AI a point of view in which it becomes better at prompting new ideas, and makes it feel more conversational and human when collaborating with others, Kind added. Zoe was designed specifically to help ideate and concept, bringing empathy and humanity to her suggestions. Among the information she was fed: job descriptions for executive creative directors, chief creative officers, heads of strategy and innovation from top global agencies; a 100-page document outlining the most-awarded ad campaigns since the 1950s; and documentation of industry websites, manifestos, philosophies and portfolios of top design companies. The agency has used Make.com, Langflow and Zapier, among other platforms, to create its AI agents. “The costs are fairlynominal, and vary based on usage,” Wiseman said. Recent news: 15 agency executives leading the charge for personalization Also read: Behind the rise of agency chief AI officers Sales and clients The team is also automating its sales process with AI agents that assist in tasks such as monitoring who visits the agency’s site, suggesting relevant people to prospect and drafting personalized outreach messages, Wiseman said. 10KR is also creating AI personas to emulate individual client personas. These custom AI agents are designed to anticipate client feedback, so they can help the agency as it works on projects, Clements said. “We’ve got an onboarding process for clients where we virtualize them,” Clements said. “We start inputting all of their feedback that they’ve given us, the meeting notes we’ve taken, the brief, all of the data we have about them, we even scrape their LinkedIn, and we try and virtualize them as much as possible so we can anticipate their feedback, their reactions, their good days, their bad days and have them interacting essentially with our team of agents.” The agency will specialize in building digital products for clients, including content. This is similar to how YML operated. “There are strong parallels between YML’s early days and what we’re building now,” Toshniwal said. “When we launched YML in 2009, the App Store had just arrived and we saw a massive shift toward mobile. Now, AI is that next foundational shift. We’re embracing it the same way, by building from scratch, not retrofitting.” The agency will also build and rent out AI agents to clients on a subscription basis. This can include AI agents that write copy for social, for example. To show off the agency’s expertise, 10KR’s website was fully coded using an AI tool called Lovable. The shop created a launch video made using AI tools such as Runway and Sora with AI-generated people and music. Ultimately, the agency will look to build more agents, a strategy it hopes will allow 10KR to stay small yet compete against large consultancies and agencies. “If you’re part of a 500,000-person payroll company and you’re building the AI for that company, would you not be afraid that you’re going to lose your job if the AI does its job right?” said Toshniwal. “Companies of that size that have thousands of people can never be very true to the promise of AI. 