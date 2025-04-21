Former Mediahub CEO and others team up to relaunch marketing consultancy

A group including John Moore, formerly global CEO of Interpublic Group of Cos.’ Mediahub, and longtime BMW marketing veteran Trudy Hardy are linking with marketing adviser Hasan Ramusevic to relaunch his consultancy, previously known as Hasan + Shumaker. The new company, named Harmonium, will support both marketers and agencies, providing the latter with financial guidance amidst increasing macroeconomic uncertainty. The name that reflects “continued commitment to clarity, balance and trust across the marketing ecosystem,” according to a company statement. Also: Mediahub global CEO to exit the IPG agency Along with Ramusevic, Moore and Hardy, who most recently served as president of BMW’s American motorcycle division Motorrad USA, the other principal at Harmonium is Thomas Entrup, a former chief financial officer at Deutsch New York (now DNY). Stephanie Sumner, an executive whose resume includes Marcus Thomas and McKinney, is joining as chief of client services. Ramusevic’s longtime business partner, Chris Shumaker, will retire at the end of the month. “Chris helped shape this company and helped me build this vision. I’m proud of what we created together,” Ramusevic said. A twofold proposition Harmonium’s new team will have areas of specialization. Sumner will focus on client services while Hardy will concentrate on brand growth and strategy. Moore, who scaled Mediahub from a department within MullenLowe to a global operation, will focus on media and innovation. With Entrup on board, Harmonium is also launching a financial advisory practice primarily targeted at agencies. The consultancy will help with M&A, contract strategy, conflict resolution and general financial operations. The executives’ varied expertise and backgrounds in the C-suite make for a unique proposition, according to Moore. “Every single one of these people had a C, and I think that should give existing clients and prospective clients a lot of confidence in our ability,” Moore said. While Harmonium will manage agency reviews, the consultancy aims primarily to evaluate and strengthen internal marketing operations, hopefully repairing existing relationships, its executives said. “We don’t allow our clients to even begin the agency search until we think that they’re strong enough to do so,” Ramusevic said. Economic advice Harmonium’s principals said the new practice has added significance given the increasingly gloomy economic outlook. “The timing couldn’t be better,” said Ramusevic, adding that Harmonium is already working with a Southeastern agency and a New York one—both of which he declined to name. On the volatile macroeconomic environment, Entrup added: “I do believe that agencies are struggling, and I think we have an opportunity” to support them. Read: Tariffs and recession fears—tracking the ad industry’s response to the economy