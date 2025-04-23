Agencies

Inside LinkedIn agency searches—and the critical information brands are failing to communicate

Brand logos for Reckitt, De Soi, Jordan, Feastables, Heineken and The North Face surround the LinkedIn logo.
Brands including Reckitt, The North Face, Heineken, De Soi, Jordan and Feastables have used LinkedIn to search for new agencies. (Brands)
LR
By:
Lindsay Rittenhouse
April 23, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

Inside LinkedIn agency searches—and the critical information brands are failing to communicate
Inside LinkedIn agency searches—and the critical information brands are failing to communicate
Meet the most marketable NFL rookies-to-be
Meet the most marketable NFL rookies-to-be
CEO of laundry pod pioneer Dropps on building the next green product powerhouse
CEO of laundry pod pioneer Dropps on building the next green product powerhouse
EDO’s latest data integrations challenge Nielsen’s hold on TV outcomes measurement
EDO’s latest data integrations challenge Nielsen’s hold on TV outcomes measurement