McCann Worldgroup lays off staff while some leaders choose to exit

An illustration of scissors cutting a piece of paper with silhouettes and the McCann logo.
McCann Worldgroup is making periodic job cuts. (Ad Age illustration/Adobe Stock photo)
EL
By:
Ewan Larkin
BB
By:
Brian Bonilla
|
April 25, 2025 08:48 PM

