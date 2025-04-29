Publicis Groupe acquires sports marketing agency co-founded by Rich Paul

Publicis Groupe has acquired Adopt, a sports marketing agency co-founded by Rich Paul—the agent best known for representing NBA legend LeBron James—and former Nike executives David Creech and Josh Moore. Founded in 2021, minority-owned Adopt has worked with brands including Netflix and Lululemon and athletes such as Anthony Davis, Lewis Hamilton and Dwyane Wade. It has also supported Paul’s sports agency, Klutch Sports Group. Adopt helps clients with brand strategy and design, among other areas, according to a Publicis statement. As part of the deal, Adopt will become a part of Publicis Connected Media, a unit that houses Publicis’ media, commerce and influencer capabilities. Creech and Moore will continue to lead the agency. Paul will “stay connected” to Adopt through his “expansive talent network and shared initiatives with Klutch Sports Group, Klutch Athletics and other ventures,” according to a Publicis spokesperson. Publicis did not provide Adopt’s headcount by press time. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. More from Ad Age\n\nNFL CMO Tim Ellis on reaching young consumers\nSports hype videos increase fan engagement and sponsorship\nPublicis Media launches women's sports offering and partnership with Disney\n\n\n Prior to co-founding Adopt, Creech spent nearly two decades at Nike, where he served as VP of global brand creative and VP of design for Jordan Brand, working with high-profile athletes including James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. During his career at Nike—which culminated in a role as global VP and creative director of Nike digital, retail and content—Moore worked on initiatives such as the Nike SNKRS app and Nike Apple Watch. Acquiring Adopt continues Publicis’ investment in sports marketing. In February, the agency holding company launched Women’s Sports Connect, which gives clients exclusive inventory and bespoke program creation including branded content, athlete NIL partnerships and event activation. Women’s Sports Connect is part of Publicis’ sports investment agency Publicis Sports. Publicis has been on a shopping spree since the beginning of the year, having already acquired ad tech firm Lotame and influencer marketing shop BR Media Group. In a first-quarter earnings release, Publicis Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun said the company spent “half a billion euros on data, creators and digital media” in the early months of 2025. Data-driven Marketing Playbook: Join industry leaders on May 22 to explore how data can drive marketing strategies, optimize media buying and improve customer engagement. Learn more here.