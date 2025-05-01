Search consultants under pressure—how they are trying to cut agency review costs and timelines

Imagine this: A brand with a $2 million to $4 million marketing account runs a thorough review in four weeks in a low-burden process that costs agencies competing for the account less than $50,000 to participate. Marketers get a streamlined review for about a quarter of the price and in less than half the time of a traditional review, and agencies don’t have to spend six figures to maybe win a piece of business. That is the pitch from search consultant Daniel Jeffries, who is currently looking for a brand to test out what might look like a seemingly impossible model. “I’ll do the work for bloody free just to get it out there, to prove a point, to say ‘this can happen, we can do this,’” Jeffries said. The founder of Jeffries Consulting is one of several search consultants exploring new ways to run agency reviews, a response to the industry’s longstanding gripe with a process many complain is too time-consuming and expensive for everyone involved. In seeking alternatives to the traditional review process, brands are trying everything from callouts for new agencies on social media platforms such as LinkedIn to new AI-driven pitch solutions. More: Inside LinkedIn agency searches—and what brands are failing to communicate How to slash costs and time spent on agency reviews “There’s a lot of frustration with the pitch process,” Jeffries said. “It takes too long, it’s too expensive. There are a lot of faults in it. I want to improve it ... I designed this around that $2 to $4 million fee range where the cost of doing a normal pitch is just not worth it.” Jeffries said he’s initially designing a four-week pitch process for brands in that budget range because, based on his estimates, agencies typically spend $100,000 or more to pitch such a business that will yield maybe $270,000 in profit for the agency over a three-year period. He factored in the cost of agencies having to hire freelancers to pitch the business and the cost it takes to onboard the client (many agencies say they don’t profit off a piece of new business in the first year). A typical agency review takes two to three months to complete and costs a combined $1 million for both marketers and agencies, according to a 2023 study by Advertiser Perceptions commissioned by the Association of National Advertisers and 4As. Other consultants say they have conducted reviews in shorter timeframes, too. Cyd Falkson, senior VP of strategic accounts at agency search firm MediaSense, which acquired consultancy R3 late last year, said her firm has “streamlined and eliminated the lengthy” request for information process by getting rid of certain “superficial credential meetings” to prioritize “practical sessions that substantiate and verify capability and genuine chemistry.” Matt Ryan, CEO and founder of agency search consultancy Roth Ryan Hayes, said he ran a review for one client that took about five weeks, significantly less than the 13 to 14 weeks it usually takes his firm to run a search. He said the shorter process was still “comprehensive,” but it was “probably lower on thoroughness,” because what the firm cut down on was the amount of “interrogation” the brand did of the competing agencies. Roth Ryan Hayes has also run closed reviews for clients, an increasingly popular option that entails limiting the number of agencies invited to pitch, and is faster to complete, Ryan said. More: How agency search consultants are evolving as marketers lead more reviews Search consultant Joanne Davis said she once determined she could complete a review for a client in a single week—but it didn’t happen. The chief marketing officer she was working with ended up having to travel, prolonging the review for four weeks, the principal of Joanne Davis Consulting said. “I had a CMO call me and say, ‘how quick can you do a review?’” Davis said. “I said, ‘real quick. Do you want to see spec?’ [The CMO said] ‘No.’” No more spec work The key, it seems, to getting reviews done faster is eliminating “spec work,” or the projects that agencies create in a pitch to win the business. Jeffries said doing spec work is the most expensive and time-consuming part of a review because it requires agencies to invest tremendous resources in creating projects that rarely ever get produced. “It’s not a good way to test an agency,” Jeffries said. “If you ask a lot of agencies, especially larger agencies, the spec work is done by freelancers because their actual creatives are working on the clients that they have today. The spec work’s never going to see the light of day, so I’m giving them a test of something that doesn’t matter that’s being completed by someone who’s never going to work on the account.” More: 11 agency reviews to know about The hesitation agencies have in agreeing to a pitch with no spec work is, as many have witnessed firsthand, the fear that one competing agency will show up with spec work anyway and, as a result, win the business. Jeffries said that’s why he is making every client and agency agree upfront that there will be no spec work and if an agency shows up with work, it will be eliminated. Walrus CEO Frances Webster, who has long campaigned against spec work or giving away “free” ideas to brands that haven’t hired her independent agency yet, praised Jeffries’ approach. “That is one of the biggest pain points in the traditional agency search process as we are giving away our IP,” she said. Jeffries’ approach is laid out as such: Week one, get a “credential snapshot,” a two-page credentials template from five to six pre-vetted agencies (vetted by him and the marketer), which will focus on relevant experience, team structure and fit. Week two, have 60-minute Zoom calls with structured prompts and clients, then shortlist two to three agencies for a final round. Week three, have a half-day working session with the client; agencies get a 48-hour prep window with a focused brief, and they must share thinking live with “no rehearsed presentation.” Week four, submit pricing via a standardized template with a one-hour Q&A session on costs. A decision is made within 48 hours of the final round and the winner goes directly into onboarding in week five—“No downtime. No reset,” per Jeffries’ pitch deck. How AI is presenting new solutions for agency reviews One of the biggest arguments against brands searching for agencies on LinkedIn is that—since these posts garner hundreds of responses from seemingly every kind of agency, no matter what the ask—brand leaders couldn’t possibly have the time to sift through all of them to find the right partner. Amruta Vyas, De Soi’s director of marketing, who recently posted a need “for a small-but-mighty creative agency partner” on LinkedIn, admitted to Ad Age that the tactic “didn’t move the needle” when it came to running a full RFP or in “cutting through the noise.” “I honestly didn’t expect the post to gain much traction—I was genuinely just asking my LinkedIn network for recommendations,” Vyas said. “We’re not looking for the Anomalys or Chiat\\Days of the world—they’re just not in the budget … What actually worked was noticing agencies I’d already heard of getting recommended multiple times.” She said it was also worthwhile for bringing certain people “back into my orbit. Folks from my network resurfaced in my inbox, which became the key factor in deciding who I actually met with in the end,” Vyas said. Mitchell Caplan, a marketing operations and agency relationship management consultant at business transformation firm Chameleon Collective, said marketers using LinkedIn to find an agency can use AI to sort through the long list of agencies such a search generates. Caplan said he has started experimenting with AI to automate certain parts of an agency search, providing cost and time savings for brands and agencies. He built a tool within ChatGPT that helps clients do appraisals, assessments that determine the value of agencies, as well as agency analysis. “We can now input into the tool a long list of agencies based on criteria of relevant services” and receive a list of top 10 finalist agencies from it, he said. Caplan said he’s offering marketers access to the tool for under $10,000. He added that he had to train ChatGPT to know what to look for, because generative AI generally is “hit or miss” in providing such feedback. Jason Flack, a serial entrepreneur, has been operating in stealth an AI-backed platform that could streamline how agencies and marketers collaborate. About 500 companies are currently using Collective OS in beta, and it is set to officially launch in the summer. Essentially, it allows marketers to post briefs and connect with agencies that could be good fits for projects or agency-of-record relationships. Agencies can also connect with other agencies for supplemental needs. “With our platform, we’re giving [users] the ability, with the correct data, to find the right partner leveraging AI search,” Flack said. “Like ChatGPT for search, you type in the things that you want and it pulls up case studies that firms within the network have done; past clients, the experts that might be staffed on a project from those firms, as well as their services and solutions.” Agencies cannot see what company the project belongs to unless the firm intentionally identifies itself in the project brief, said Flack. Among the provided information is the industry in which the marketer competes, its budget, skills required and project duration. Collective OS is basically a more focused LinkedIn agency search because it’s within a platform made for forging agency-client partnerships. There are three pricing tiers: $250 a month, $500 a month and $1,000 a month to have a profile on Collective OS, based on the number of matches you can get in a month, Flack said. More news: Client-agency relationship tenure is improving The need for a formal agency review process Several people interviewed said that while AI has the potential to automate certain parts of the review process, it will never replace a consultant’s role in truly understanding which two teams (on the agency and marketer side) will mesh well together. That’s a big part of their job, and a crucial one in an industry based on relationships. “We use AI for productivity. It completes repetitive tasks faster. It’s excellent at analyzing text data and looking for themes and inconsistencies. It connects data points in seconds,” said Greg Paull, president of global growth at MediaSense. “AI, however, is not able to do the type of work our clients engage us to do. It doesn’t understand human chemistry. It’s not able to judge IRL relationships or team dynamics.” Most agency executives interviewed said they prefer to have a consultant involved in a review process because, for the most part, they ensure the process is conducted smoothly and ethically. “Clients have consultants to keep them accountable,” said Mona Munayyer Gonzalez, chief growth officer of Pereira O’Dell and parent Serviceplan Americas. Some agency leaders interviewed said they’ve run into problems of marketers “ghosting” them after being invited to pitch a piece of business and that, in most cases when that happens, a consultant wasn’t involved. “I would always prefer the consultant,” one new business leader at a holding company-owned agency said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press. “Then there’s a timeline, there’s someone you can pick up the phone and call to say, ‘Should we bail out now?’ When you’re dealing directly with the client, that’s not the case. You’re afraid to say the wrong thing, you’re dealing with someone who [usually] never ran a review before.” Yet traditional search consultants are being pressured. Marketers “are better equipped today than they ever have been” to handle reviews themselves, said MediaSense Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Kangisser. New entrants have also entered the search business, prompting traditional consultants to add new revenue streams to stay competitive. Still, the need for a formal, 12-week review may never go away. Caplan said a CMO in his network called him to run a massive review that he turned down because he couldn’t handle it as an independent consultant. “I could not do what [the big search firms] do,” he said, noting that there is a place for both his work and that of the consulting giants. Davis likened a massive agency review to a search to hire a top company executive. “Think about if you’re hiring a chief marketing officer or a chief executive officer,” she said. “There is a robust review process. If you’re going to spend $1 million plus hiring a chief marketing officer, you hire one of the elite executive recruiting firms. The specs were designed for strategic reasons … It’s very akin to agency searches.” Davis said “there are always going to be complaints” about the traditional review process, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still a necessary part of the business.