What ad students should know about college agencies

Editor’s note: At Ad Age, we use AI-assisted versioning to create additional versions of our original reporting. Our AI highlights key takeaways and connects insights to real-world applications—without altering the core facts or intent of the original reporting. Every AI-assisted version is reviewed by the newsroom for accuracy and fairness. This is an AI-assisted version of Inside student-run advertising agencies—how they are building the industry’s future leaders by Ad Age Reporter Ewan Larkin and is based entirely on that story. Ad Age’s subscription options include a student-only offer. Learn more here. They’re not clubs. They’re not group projects. And they’re not just something to pad your résumé. Student-run ad agencies—such as Boston University’s AdLab, Syracuse University’s TNH and Ohio University’s Next—are running real campaigns for real clients, including startups, local businesses and national brands. They’re producing strategy decks, overseeing video shoots and presenting to clients—sometimes all in the same week. If you’re an ad student, here’s what you should know before joining one. It’s a serious time commitment Sofia Lee, a director of accounts at AdLab and part-time BU student, spends 25 to 30 hours a week managing five account execs and brands like the USTA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. “It takes up probably 90% of my brain at all times,” Lee said. “There’s so much going on at once, and that’s very true to agency culture.” This isn’t a side hustle—it’s a simulation of the real thing. You’ll need to manage your time like a pro, and sometimes choose the agency over everything else. If you’re not ready to treat this like a job, it may not be the right time to join. You’ll be working with real clients These agencies aren’t doing mock campaigns—they’re solving live business problems with real stakes. AdLab ran a campus brand campaign for Under Armour using digital billboards and short-form video.Next developed a social strategy for Beyond Pulse, a wearable tech startup.TNH helped local bookstore Parthenon Books with branding and PR. The creative has to work—and the clients expect results. Be ready for feedback that’s not sugarcoated. Clients don’t grade on a curve. You’ll learn agency roles by doing them From account manager to creative director, many student agencies mirror the structure of professional shops. You’ll lead meetings, review work and build trust with your team and clients. At TNH, new members start in Greenhouse—a training program led by upperclassmen that covers everything from collaboration to campaign strategy. It’s mentorship in action. Titles mean something, but the work is what matters. Jump in wherever you’re needed. You’ll graduate with client work, not just class work Top industry leaders see the value in these programs—because they came through them. “It was invaluable,” said David Lubars, former chief creative officer at BBDO Worldwide, recalling his time at AdLab. “It’s like being in the game rather than just practicing foul shots.” Some student agencies are even charging for their work. At Ohio University, Next will begin billing clients next year—a sign of growing credibility and demand. Don’t wait to be invited into the industry. These agencies let you start building a portfolio now. With fewer entry-level roles and training programs available, student-run agencies are becoming one of the few places where you can lead before you’re hired. “This is one potential avenue where you’re giving people more experience in college,” said Kasha Cacy, chief media officer at independent agency Known. Her agency is currently partnering with TNH on live briefs for Moderna—giving students a rare chance to pitch real ideas to a global brand. It’s worth noting: high-profile clients like Moderna are the exception, not the norm. Most student agencies work primarily with startups, small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Ad Age’s subscription options include a student-only offer. Learn more here.