Agencies

What ad students should know about college agencies

Students from Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication.
Members of Ohio University’s student-run agency Next. (OHIO UNIVERSITY)
April 10, 2025 09:30 AM

Featured Stories

Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Starbucks revives ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ad for new energy drink
Starbucks revives ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ad for new energy drink