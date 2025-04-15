Agencies

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun blames the industry’s weakening perception on rivals more than tariffs

Publicis Groupe's CEO Arthur Sadoun is responding to what he believes are worsening perceptions of the industry. (Publicis Groupe)
BB
By:
Brian Bonilla
April 15, 2025 05:30 AM

Featured Stories

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun blames the industry’s weakening perception on rivals more than tariffs
Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun blames the industry’s weakening perception on rivals more than tariffs
Closed reviews—everything agencies and brands need to know about the pitch process
Closed reviews—everything agencies and brands need to know about the pitch process
Inside a comedy creator’s journey to become a beauty influencer—and why T-Mobile sent him to Coachella
Inside a comedy creator’s journey to become a beauty influencer—and why T-Mobile sent him to Coachella
Why TV measurement transparency is under scrutiny
Why TV measurement transparency is under scrutiny