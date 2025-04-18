Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

Suresh Raj, the former chief growth officer at McCann New York
Suresh Raj is the latest in a series of executive moves M+C Saatchi North America. (M+C Saatchi North America)
EL
By:
Ewan Larkin
April 18, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

How Gatorade, with a boost from Kendrick Lamar, and Bodyarmor are refueling sports-drink marketing
How Gatorade, with a boost from Kendrick Lamar, and Bodyarmor are refueling sports-drink marketing
Google’s antitrust loss could reshape ad tech—how industry leaders are responding
Google’s antitrust loss could reshape ad tech—how industry leaders are responding
Marketing winners and losers of the week
Marketing winners and losers of the week
Agency news you need to know this week
Agency news you need to know this week