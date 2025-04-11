Accounts in Review

American Express is in US creative agency review

American express signage
American Express consolidated its creative work with Dentsu in 2020. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)
BB
By:
Brian Bonilla
BD
By:
Brandon Doerrer
|
April 11, 2025 03:45 PM

Featured Stories

Broadway breaks tradition to reach Gen Z with viral campaigns and low ticket prices
Broadway breaks tradition to reach Gen Z with viral campaigns and low ticket prices
Why Walmart is taking on big beer with contracted brews
Why Walmart is taking on big beer with contracted brews
Canva’s CMO on new AI tools and what they mean for marketers
Canva’s CMO on new AI tools and what they mean for marketers
7 summer alcohol marketing trends for 2025
7 summer alcohol marketing trends for 2025