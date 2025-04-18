Motorola seeks to consolidate creative business in global agency review

Motorola has launched a review to consolidate its global creative business under one agency, Ad Age has learned. The smartphone maker currently works with multiple agencies, including several independent boutiques, according to a person familiar with the matter. It has recently enlisted Santa Monica, California-based Los York and French shop Heaven for assignments. In February 2024, it named Dentsu Creative its creative partner for India. Los York, Dentsu and Heaven did not immediately return requests for comment. Motorola, which markets smartphones, accessories and smart home devices, declined to comment. Tracking the latest agency reviews Motorola is owned by PC giant Lenovo, which in 2023 consolidated its global business-to-business creative account with Wunderman Thompson (now VML). It wasn’t immediately clear whether VML is pitching in the wider Motorola review. VML and R3, the consultancy said to be managing the review, were not available for comment. Motorola spent $352 million on global media in 2024, according to estimates from COMvergence. The brand’s U.S. measured media spending totaled $92 million in 2024, per MediaRadar, up sharply from $38 million in 2023. The bulk of that U.S. spending—$80 million last year—was allocated to wireless phones, according to MediaRadar. The company is perhaps best known for its Razr folding flip phone, which will introduce a new model on April 24. Like most smartphone manufacturers, it will lean on AI features to market its new device. Read more: Inside the Apple vs. Samsung smartphone battle Perplexity’s AI assistant will be built into Razr alongside Google’s Gemini, according to Bloomberg. Motorola’s marketing will encourage users to try Perplexity, according to the report. Motorola also has its own AI suite, Moto AI. Last June, Motorola launched a campaign that used generative AI to create outfits inspired by the brand’s logo and the six colors of its 2024 Razr folding smartphones. A 30-second AI-generated ad showed models wearing the outfits in various settings. It was created by Heaven and used AI tools including Adobe Firefly and Midjourney. The brand ran the ad on its social channels and at a June 26 launch party in Paris. It also worked with creators who matched outfits to the Razr. Motorola teased the upcoming Razr on social media last week. Lenovo first rebooted the Razr, a classic flip phone from the early 2000s, as a smartphone in 2020 for $1,499.99. The 2024 Razr currently retails for $699.99. Lenovo accounted for 10% of smartphone shipments in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the most recent data published by Counterpoint Research in February. Samsung placed second with 18% market share while Apple took the lead with 65%. Lenovo, like Samsung and Apple, may face hefty costs due to tariffs that could significantly impact smartphones manufactured overseas.