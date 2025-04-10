Sam’s Club picks Publicis Groupe as its integrated agency of record

Sam’s Club has consolidated its creative and media assignments with Publicis Groupe following a three-month review, the retailer announced today. Publicis Groupe will be Sam’s Club’s new integrated agency of record, encompassing paid media, social and production, Sam’s Club shared in a statement. This includes a bespoke media solution for Sam’s Club within Publicis Media. “The foundation of our success lies in the relationships we build with our members,” said Diana Marshall, Sam’s Club executive VP and chief experience officer, in a statement. “This journey has been about finding a strategic partner with the digital-first mindset, social-first creativity, and analytical strength to help us deepen our connection with members and deliver experiences that are personalized and relevant at every touchpoint.” The incumbents were Arnold and Horizon Next, a unit of Horizon Media. Arnold defended in the early phases of the review, but Horizon, while invited to participate, did not. The decision early in the review to consolidate creative and media with a single holding company meant it was unlikely either incumbent would keep their assignments, despite strong business results on their watch over the past two years. Publicis Groupe and Dentsu, both of which have previously worked with Sam’s or its big sibling Walmart, were finalists, according to people familiar with the matter. Publicis also handles creative and media for Walmart. Dentsu will continue to work on the Sam’s Club “Instant Savings Book” during a transition period, but that work will also move to Publicis Groupe, Sam’s Club said. Publicis Groupe and Dentsu declined to comment. Sales growth The change isn’t because of problems with growth. Sam’s Club U.S. sales excluding the impact of fuel were up 6.3% for fiscal year 2025, ended Jan. 31, to $90.2 billion, the company previously reported. Sam’s growth accelerated to a 7.1% rate in the fourth quarter, and the club chain beat its bigger sibling Walmart on growth for both the year and the quarter. Sam’s Club had measured U.S. media spending of $111 million through the first nine months of 2024 and $224 million in 2023, per MediaRadar. This marks the third time the Sam’s Club creative account has moved in the past four years and the second time for the media account in that span. Arnold and Horizon picked up the business two years ago under Ciara Anfield, former chief membership and marketing officer, who left last year. Before that, WPP’s VMLY&R handled creative after winning the assignment in 2021, and WPP-backed Haworth handled media. Marshall and interim Sam’s Club Chief Marketing Officer Joe DeMiero, former CEO of Interpublic’s UM U.S. and Publicis Groupe’s Hawkeye, oversaw the review for Sam’s Club. “Horizon and Sam’s together have done great work, and it shows in their growth,” said Horizon Media CEO Bill Koenigsberg. “When we were informed by the new leadership they wanted a complete creative/media bundled full-service solution, we chose not to participate, and have been great partners as they go through their transition and wish them the best of luck in the future.” An Arnold spokesperson said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Sam’s, and we wish them the best.”