TJ Maxx and Marshalls owner TJX set to make sprawling agency changes

TJX Cos., the parent company of chains including TJ Maxx, has launched a comprehensive media agency review as well as creative pitches for two of its brands, according to multiple familiar with the matter. WPP media agency Mindshare has managed TJX's brands in the U.S. since 2017, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post. "We can confirm that Ebiquity is managing a global media agency review for TJX, and that our incumbent media agency partners have been invited to participate in this process," TJX shared in a statement. Mindshare and Ebiquity declined to comment. TJX also confirmed that it is conducting creative reviews for HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post, both of which are being handled by NBZ Partner. Omnicom Group's adam&eveDDB works on Sierra Trading Post, while Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann works on HomeGoods. "We are extremely grateful to our recent AORs who have been terrific partners to these brands," TJX stated. McCann has also managed creative for TJ Maxx since 2023. TJX said McCann New York is still TJ Maxx's creative AOR "and the relationship is not up for review." "For seven amazing years, we've had the honor of working with HomeGoods, a beloved brand by so many of us. Together, we've created an enduring brand platform rooted in the truth that at HomeGoods, you don't go shopping, you go finding," a McCann spokeswoman said in a statement. "The work helped generate record business results and brand love, and we're incredibly proud to be a part of and share their story." Adam&eveDDB deferred calls to comment to Sierra Trading Post. NBZ Partner declined to comment. TJX's advertising expenses totaled $617 million for fiscal 2025, up from $573 million the year before, according to its latest annual filing. The brand's measured U.S. media spending declined to $326 million in 2024 from $337 million in 2023, per MediaRadar. The company had already made a recent agency move. TJX appointed Fig as the lead creative agency for Homesense in 2024, with the independent shop releasing a campaign earlier this year. Stay up to date with our Agency Review Tracker, exclusive to All Access subscribers The business climate Amid the ongoing uncertainty regarding tariffs, discounters such as TJX are expected to prevail as consumers seek out less expensive options. Already, low-priced Chinese retailers including Shein and Temu have warned of higher prices coming this month. With those increases, experts expect shoppers to target secondhand retailers such as Poshmark or the RealReal and discounters including TJX's stable of brands. Read more: Tariffs and recession fears—tracking the ad industry's response to the economy In a February research note, Neil Saunders, managing director of Global Data Retail, wrote that he expects TJX to "remain in positive territory." He added that the retailer is "somewhat less impacted by uncertainties such as tariffs, both because its buying model shields it from some of the impacts and because price increases elsewhere in retail will push more shoppers in its direction." TJX executives spoke about the expected impact of tariffs on the retailer's business on a recent earnings call with analysts announcing fourth-quarter and fiscal year results. "I am very confident that the key strengths and flexibility of our business will allow us to navigate through the current China tariff environment, just as we have successfully navigated through many other types of retail environments in our nearly 50-year history," said Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of TJX, on the call. Fiscal fourth-quarter net sales were $16.4 billion, flat compared with the year-earlier period. For the fiscal year ended Feb. 1, TJX saw net sales rise 4% to $56.4 billion.