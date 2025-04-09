Creative Agencies

CarMax appoints 72andSunny its creative agency of record

A CarMax storefront and parking lot.
CarMax looks to highlight its omnichannel shopping experience. (CarMax)
BD
By:
Brandon Doerrer
April 09, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

Why Gen Z wants more live brand experiences
Why Gen Z wants more live brand experiences
CMO job moves and hiring trends to watch
CMO job moves and hiring trends to watch
Behind Barbie’s new ‘Kenbassador’ dolls, starting with LeBron James
Behind Barbie’s new ‘Kenbassador’ dolls, starting with LeBron James
Hear Perdue Foods’ first sonic logo
Hear Perdue Foods’ first sonic logo