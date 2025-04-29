Goodby appoints a new chief strategy officer

Goodby Silverstein & Partners has named a new chief strategy officer following the departure of its longtime partner Bonnie Wan in June. Christine Chen was appointed to the role after most recently serving as the agency’s head of communications strategy. A new strategy lead Chen is also a partner at Goodby and has been with the agency since 2004. She previously led strategy with Wan, who held the title of head of brand strategy. Chen is the agency’s second chief strategy officer. The last person to hold the title was Gareth Kay, who left the agency in 2013. Chen has led strategy work for brands such as Adobe, Doritos, Xfinity, Häagen-Dazs and the famous “Got Milk?” ads for the California Milk Processor Board. Chen also worked on the platform for “Life Below Water,” a partnership between Google and the UN that led to the creation of a short film narrated by Morgan Freeman that showed how, by the year 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. She has also collaborated with the agency’s head of inclusion and impact, Jennifer Gomes, to create Supercharged, GS&P’s agency-wide approach for removing bias and telling stories from marginalized communities in the shop’s work. One result was the agency’s 2024 Doritos Super Bowl spot, “Dina and Mita.” What’s next for Bonnie Wan Wan had been with the agency for 16 years when she left in 2024, and on and off throughout her career for 25 years. Wan told Ad Age she departed from the agency to build on the momentum from the book she published last year, “The Life Brief: A Playbook for No-Regrets Living.” Since its launch, she has hosted talks at companies such as Google, Comcast and Apple. Wan said she has upcoming keynotes at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and for organizations such as Oura, the NBA, Deloitte and the 4A’s. In addition, Wan said she will conduct leadership courses for companies such as TBWA and coach and consult with leaders at Adidas. Goodby has been making changes to its top leadership and agency structure in recent years. In 2023, GS&P promoted managing partner Leslie Barrett, making her the agency’s third president ever, and hired its first chief growth officer, Cory Berger. Last year, Goodby launched a design practice. The agency picked up business with General Mills, Zaxbys, Empower and Brown-Forman in 2024. Recent news: Zaxbys’ CMO on the chain’s new ‘Sauce Boss’ campaign