Alibaba Group Holding—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview Alibaba Group Holding is an e-commerce company in China. Alibaba ranked as the world's fourth-biggest advertiser in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 report based on Alibaba's spending for the fiscal year ended March 2024. Alibaba has headquarters in Hong Kong and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Business segments and operations Alibaba primarily gets its revenue from commerce-related businesses (including online marketing services, commissions from transactions on its marketplaces and fees from sale of memberships on its wholesale marketplaces). Alibaba also generates revenue from digital media and entertainment, cloud computing and other operations. Alibaba has a significant focus on business-to-business e-commerce, offering a marketplace for buyers and sellers. In contrast, Chinese e-commerce rival JD.com is primarily focused on business-to-consumer online retailing. See more: Alibaba's business and brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers report are Alibaba's stated worldwide "advertising and promotional expenses" converted to U.S. dollars at average exchange rates by Ad Age Datacenter. Alibaba ranked as the world's fourth-biggest advertiser in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 report based on its spending for the fiscal year ended March 2024, behind global e-commerce rival Amazon and packaged goods marketers L'Oréal and Procter & Gamble Co. Alibaba disclosed advertising and promotional expenses of 88.217 billion renminbi ($12.333 billion) in the fiscal year ended March 2024. Alibaba ranked as the world's third-biggest advertiser in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 report based on spending for the fiscal year ended March 2023. Alibaba ranked as the world's second-biggest advertiser in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 report based on spending for the fiscal year ended March 2022. Alibaba ranked No. 5 in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2021 report based on spending for the fiscal year ended March 2021. Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released on Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released on Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results "Substantially all of the company's revenue is derived from within" China, according to Alibaba's 20-F annual filing for the fiscal year ended March 2024. See more: Alibaba financial results Read Alibaba's annual filing Rankings Alibaba ranked as the world's No. 29 retailer in the Top 250 ranking in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2023 report based on fiscal 2021 sales for what Deloitte classifies as new retail and direct sales. Deals and strategic moves Alibaba owns a minority stake in China-based Ant Group Co. Ant operates Alipay, a platform in China for digital payment, digital finance and digital services. Alibaba held a 33% equity interest in Ant as of March 31, 2024. Ant Group Co. formerly was known as Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co. Management and employees Eddie Yongming Wu is CEO. Joe Tsai is chairman. See more: Alibaba management See more: Alibaba careers Stock Alibaba trades as American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: BABA Alibaba's initial public offering took place on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, 2014. See Alibaba's 2014 filing for its initial public offering History Alibaba was founded in 1999 by a group led by Jack Ma, a former English teacher from Hangzhou, China. See more: Alibaba's history Also see: Alibaba's history from 2014 IPO filing