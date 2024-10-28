Anheuser-Busch InBev—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview Anheuser-Busch InBev is the biggest marketer of beer in the U.S. and world. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s headquarters is in Leuven, Belgium. Business segments and operations See more: Anheuser-Busch InBev’s business and brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate of advertising and marketing expenses. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate of advertising and marketing expenses. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Anheuser-Busch InBev financial results Read Anheuser-Busch InBev’s annual filing Rankings World’s 10 largest brewers: According to data from Plato Logic, a beer industry market research firm, as quoted in a 20-F annual filing of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s 10 largest brewers based on volume in calendar 2022 were: Deals and strategic moves SABMiller: Anheuser-Busch InBev on Oct. 10, 2016, completed its acquisition of SABMiller. Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller on Nov. 11, 2015, announced an agreement for Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer marketer, to buy London-based SABMiller, the world’s second-largest beer marketer, for about 71 billion pounds (about $107 billion). In a move to anticipate and address antitrust concerns, Anheuser-Busch InBev on Nov. 11, 2015, also announced a side deal to sell SABMiller’s 50% voting interest and 58% stake in MillerCoors and the Miller global brand business to minority owner Molson Coors Brewing Co. for $12 billion. MillerCoors formerly was the U.S. joint venture of SABMiller and Molson Coors. That transaction closed Oct. 11, 2016. Molson Coors ended up as 100% owner of MillerCoors. SABMiller was created by the combination of South African Breweries (SAB) and Miller Brewing Co. following SAB’s 2002 purchase of Miller from Altria Group. Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest beer marketer in the U.S. Molson Coors’ MillerCoors is the second largest. Grupo Modelo: Anheuser-Busch InBev in June 2013 completed the acquisition of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo. Anheuser-Busch InBev in June 2012 agreed to buy full ownership of Grupo Modelo, marketer of Corona Extra, for $20.1 billion cash. Before that transaction, Anheuser-Busch InBev at year-end 2011 already owned a 50.35% direct and indirect equity interest in Modelo, Mexico’s largest and the world’s No. 7 brewer. In the U.S., Modelo’s beers were marketed by Crown Imports, which had been a 50/50 venture of Modelo and Constellation Brands. At the same time that Anheuser-Busch InBev announced its deal to buy 100% of Modelo, the Mexican brewer announced that Modelo would sell its 50% stake in Crown Imports to Constellation Brands for $1.85 billion. That meant Crown would continue to control marketing, distribution and pricing decisions stateside for Corona, as well as the other Modelo beers in its stable including Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Pacifico, Negra Modelo and Victoria. Under the original 2012 deal with Constellation, Anheuser-Busch InBev would have the right every 10 years, but not the obligation, to terminate Crown’s U.S. distribution rights. The U.S. Justice Department on Jan. 31, 2013, sued to block the deal, saying consumers would be harmed by the merger. Anheuser-Busch InBev, hoping to get its Modelo deal back on track with regulators, announced a revised pact with Constellation in February 2013: Constellation still would pay $1.85 billion for Modelo’s 50% stake in Crown. But Constellation also would pay $2.9 billion for exclusive perpetual U.S. rights (specifically, rights to import and distribute Corona and all the Modelo brands that Crown distributed as of 2013; plus rights to develop brand extensions and innovations in the U.S.); as well as ownership of a modern Mexican brewery. In total, Constellation would pay $4.75 billion. The Justice Department in April 2013 agreed to those broad revised terms (along with some small changes), clearing the way for the deal. Anheuser-Busch InBev in June 2013 completed the $21.1 billion acquisition of Modelo; and the sale of Modelo’s 50% stake in Crown for what Constellation later said was a final price of $5.226 billion after closing adjustments to the agreed upon $4.75 billion. Constellation’s 100% ownership of Crown further moved Constellation into the beer business. Constellation’s core operations had been wine and liquor. Kirin: Anheuser-Busch InBev has a license agreement with Japan-based Kirin Holdings to brew, market and sell Kirin beer in the U.S. Other deals: Anheuser-Busch InBev in September 2020 bought the remaining stake in Craft Brew Alliance, a Portland, Oregon, craft beer marketer. The company previously had a 31.2% stake. Background on InBev’s acquisition of Anheuser-Busch: InBev in November 2008 bought Anheuser-Busch Cos. for $52 billion and changed InBev’s name to Anheuser-Busch InBev. InBev had been the world’s No. 2 brewer (behind SABMiller); Anheuser-Busch had been No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 3 worldwide. Management and employees See more: Anheuser-Busch InBev management See more: Anheuser-Busch InBev careers Stock Anheuser-Busch InBev trades on Euronext. Ticker: ABI History InBev traces its roots to the Den Horen brewery in Belgium, dating back to 1366. Anheuser-Busch’s roots date to 1860. South African Breweries (SAB) was founded in 1895. See more: Anheuser-Busch InBev history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n