A former P&G exec sees prospects for healthcare brand growth

You might not realize it, but Tom Finn is in your medicine cabinet. The former president of P&G’s global personal healthcare business is one of the most experienced and noteworthy marketers in the consumer health space.

With consumer interest in health booming, there are incredible opportunities for over-the-counter (OTC) marketers today to generate significant growth for their brands, but only if they look in the right places. I sat down with Tom to hear his take on this growth potential and the innovative strategies all marketers should be including in their plans.

Linda Ruschau: You helped drive significant growth for the consumer health market during your time at P&G. Is that level of growth sustainable today?

Tom Finn: I get asked this question a lot. I think the consumer health market can and will sustain strong growth for years to come, but only if marketers are willing to embrace innovative tactics beyond the traditional means. During my 13-year tenure leading Procter & Gamble’s global OTC business, we saw the consumer health market grow at 4% to 5% a year, and I believe it can continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Ruschau: Build on that a little more. What do you mean by “innovative tactics”?

Finn: When I say innovative, I don’t necessarily mean new. There are high-performing tactics that have been around for decades that remain highly underused by consumer health marketers today. One prime example is securing the recommendation of the healthcare professional. In my opinion, it’s the most effective and durable way to trade in new consumers to a healthcare market. It makes sense that a healthcare professional with intimate awareness of their patients’ health status and medical needs are in the best position to match people with consumer health solutions. It’s a tactic I used for many of my P&G brands, yet I’m still surprised not all marketers capitalize on the value it offers.

Ruschau: Thanks to the pandemic, OTC marketers’ access to healthcare professionals has become even more restricted and cost-prohibitive. How can marketers effectively reach these professionals to secure a recommendation?

Finn: I agree—today it’s hard to replicate the professional-driven success models of brands such as Advil, Tylenol, Flonase or PreserVision, to name a few. Few consumer health companies have access to or can afford a large sales force or to offer provider detailing—that is, making visits to healthcare practices to educate physicians or make prescriptions available to them to offer as treatments for their patients. It’s harder than ever to get face time with healthcare professionals and it’s also hard and/or expensive to identify and target consumers with specific health conditions via digital or social media approaches. Good luck trying to outbid an Rx company for popular search terms like diabetes, arthritis or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Another way to cultivate a professional endorsement of consumer health solutions is the use of physician-office, or “point of care,” engagement solutions. Think video education and awareness tools presented in physician office waiting rooms, exam rooms and in the back office.

Having a presence in the office lets you reach your target consumers with pinpointed and highly valuable messaging at a point in time where the information is extremely relevant and top of mind for them. Your messaging can empower them to take action in asking the healthcare providers or their staff about the value of a product and, ultimately, to purchase it. On the flip side, most doctors and nurses take the time to be aware of the information being shown to patients in their offices and exam rooms. Thus, with these in-office engagement programs, you can reach and influence healthcare professionals without detailing them.

In addition, these engagement programs can help to achieve and sustain the all-important “No. 1 Doctor Recommended” claim used on packages and in advertisements. In my experience, I always found that product usage initiated by a doctor’s recommendation was far more robust and much more durable than usage generated strictly from consumer advertising or PR.

Ruschau: What consumer health market segments can benefit most from a professional recommendation growth driver?

Finn: All of them! There is significant growth potential in all the main consumer health market segments, be it treatment of acute conditions, self-management of chronic conditions or the enhancement, prevention and wellness segment.

There is also significant growth potential in getting consumers with chronic conditions to use over-the-counter products earlier in their treatment as well as throughout the treatment duration, as many still engage either too late or at a sub-optimal dose and/or duration.

Ruschau: Any last tips for consumer health marketers today?

Finn: For most of my career, I pushed the consumer health marketers who worked for me to identify, target and cultivate new users of their products, and not just focus on market share. I believe the potential for market expansion remains immense in almost every consumer health segment, and the benefits we could and should be offering to consumers remain significant and important. We can expand all of our consumer health segments by simply educating both consumers and their influencers on the potential uses, proven benefits and proper administration of our existing products and regimens.

My other long-standing advice for consumer health marketers is to harness and cultivate the unique and durable power of professional education and recommendations. While under-used, it remains the most proven, effective and durable method for expanding consumer health categories.

