Tim Tebow and Nissan CMO talk NFTs and NIL at Ad Age event

The former college football star joins brand leaders from Macy's, Liberty Mutual, Abercrombie & Fitch and others
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 13, 2022.
Watch: How CPG brands are upending the funnel with performance marketing at scale

Tim Tebow and Allyson Witherspon will speak at Ad Age Next: CMO

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

College football legend Tim Tebow will share advice on NIL and NFT branding at the upcoming Ad Age Next: CMO event, which also includes executives from multiple big-name brands discussing marketing priorities for the year ahead.

Tebow will be joined on stage at the Dec. 7 event by Allyson Witherspoon, VP and chief marketing officer at Nissan U.S. For its college football marketing campaign this year, the automaker partnered with Campus, which was co-founded by Tebow and specializes in “utilizing exponential tech to elevate the experience of and connection between fans, athletes and sports organizations,” according to its website.

Nissan, whose first NIL deal is with University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, recently launched “New Frontiers,” a multi-part video series that includes Tebow and other former college stars sharing personal branding advice, including how to approach NIL deals. NIL refers to name, image, likeness rules that beginning in July 2021 allowed college athletes to get paid for brand endorsement deals.

Tebow’s organization in partnership with Nissan this past weekend began marketing NFTs that can be used to unlock virtual experiences with Heisman winners. 

Ad Age Next CMO also includes sessions on retail media networks, ad agency searches, marketing job search advice, marketing to Gen Zs and Alphas and more. The lineup includes speakers from Abercrombie & Fitch, Claire's, Albertson’s, Macy’s, Liberty Mutual and other brands.

