Tim Tebow and Nissan CMO talk NFTs and NIL at Ad Age event

College football legend Tim Tebow will share advice on NIL and NFT branding at the upcoming Ad Age Next: CMO event, which also includes executives from multiple big-name brands discussing marketing priorities for the year ahead.
Tebow will be joined on stage at the Dec. 7 event by Allyson Witherspoon, VP and chief marketing officer at Nissan U.S. For its college football marketing campaign this year, the automaker partnered with Campus, which was co-founded by Tebow and specializes in “utilizing exponential tech to elevate the experience of and connection between fans, athletes and sports organizations,” according to its website.