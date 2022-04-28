How multiculturalism has changed marketing in America

In the wake of America's social unrest and racial reckoning of 2020, consumers have demanded brands commit to advancing racial equality and equity by transforming the way they do business. And while many brands have pledged to change internal policies around DE&I, they also need to re-think how they can more authentically and accurately reach an increasingly diverse American consumer base. To this end, brands need to prioritize new ways of storytelling and marketing strategies, thinking beyond their usual media platforms and partners.
