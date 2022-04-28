Ad Age Events

How multiculturalism has changed marketing in America

Hear from industry leaders—including Twitter's God-is Rivera and PepsiCo's Derek Lewis—on May 9
By Elizabeth Napolitano. Published on April 28, 2022.
From left to right: Karina Dobarro, Derek Lewis, God-is Rivera, Mike Roca and Roberto Ruiz

Credit: Karina Dobarro, Derek Lewis, God-is Rivera, Michael Roca, and Roberto Ruiz

In the wake of America's social unrest and racial reckoning of 2020, consumers have demanded brands commit to advancing racial equality and equity by transforming the way they do business. And while many brands have pledged to change internal policies around DE&I, they also need to re-think how they can more authentically and accurately reach an increasingly diverse American consumer base. To this end, brands need to prioritize new ways of storytelling and marketing strategies, thinking beyond their usual media platforms and partners. 

RSVP for Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing on May 9 at AdAge.com/NextMulticultural

At Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing on May 9, industry executives, including Twitter's God-is Rivera and PepsiCo's Derek Lewis, will take part in fireside chats and panel discussions focusing on the challenges and opportunities brands and agencies can expect to confront in an increasingly multicultural world. In addition, they will take a look at how multicultural marketing not only applies to the physical world but will also explore how brands can reach diverse audiences in the emerging metaverse. Understanding the hurdles around creating a more equitable ad industry can inform experimentation with virtual realms, influencers marketing and first-party data strategies. 

Speakers include God-is Rivera, global director of culture and community at Twitter; Rob Master, VP of media and marketing for North America at Unilever; Louis Carr, president of media sales at BET Networks; Derek Lewis, president of multicultural business and equity development at PepsiCo Beverages and Frito Lay North America; and Zekeera Belton, VP of client services at Collage Group. 

RSVP for Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing on May 9 at AdAge.com/NextMulticultural

In this article:

Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is an Ad Age intern.

View all articles by this author
