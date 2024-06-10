Can brands survive inaccurate ad measurement in the perfect media storm?

Watch the broadcast replay above and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

One of the major challenges every marketer and advertiser must face today is keeping up with the rapidly changing and fragmenting media landscape, in pursuit of consumers—in particular Gen Z—that adopt new channels such as streaming TV and social. Choosing which new data and measurement solutions that continually pop up to address these changes can feel like a Sisyphean task.

Plus, ever more stringent privacy regulations leading to Google’s deprecation of third-party cookies from its Chrome browser are being enacted at precisely the moment when personalization has become one of marketing’s premier buzzwords.

Beatgrid, a Netherlands-based cross-media measurement company, has had a bit of a head start—given the EU’s implementation of the GDPR in 2018—confronting many of the same issues that are now dominating the conversation on this side of the Atlantic. Beatgrid Co-founder Daniel Tjondronegoro and former CEO at Nielsen Catalina and former Global Managing Director at Nielsen Matt O’Grady join Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso for an in-depth look at the myriad data and measurement challenges facing marketers in the age of never-ending fragmentation.