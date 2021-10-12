Chip and Joanna Gaines to speak at Ad Age Next: Streaming event

Chip and Joanna Gaines will be joining the largest-ever roster of speakers at the annual Ad Age Next: Streaming event, a two-day virtual conference featuring top industry leaders that will address what’s currently going on in—and what’s next for—the rapidly evolving streaming landscape.

Mr. and Mrs. Gaines will join more than 30 other guests including ad sales leaders, chief marketers and broadcast personalities for a comprehensive series of panel discussions and forums, taking place Nov. 9 and 10.

In July, the former “Fixer Upper” stars finally launched their Magnolia Network via the Magnolia app and the Discovery+ streaming service, inaugurating their pandemic-delayed lifestyle brand with a suite of original programming that comes before Magnolia takes over DIY’s slot on cable on Jan. 5, 2022.