Chip and Joanna Gaines to speak at Ad Age Next: Streaming event

The home improvement power couple launched their Magnolia Network in partnership with Discovery this summer
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 12, 2021.
aa_nxt-strm2021_ChipandJoannaGaines_3x2.png
Credit: Photo courtesy Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines will be joining the largest-ever roster of speakers at the annual Ad Age Next: Streaming event, a two-day virtual conference featuring top industry leaders that will address what’s currently going on in—and what’s next for—the rapidly evolving streaming landscape.

Mr. and Mrs. Gaines will join more than 30 other guests including ad sales leaders, chief marketers and broadcast personalities for a comprehensive series of panel discussions and forums, taking place Nov. 9 and 10.

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

In July, the former “Fixer Upper” stars finally launched their Magnolia Network via the Magnolia app and the Discovery+ streaming service, inaugurating their pandemic-delayed lifestyle brand with a suite of original programming that comes before Magnolia takes over DIY’s slot on cable on Jan. 5, 2022.

The couple will be joined on the Ad Age Next: Streaming virtual stage by Allison Page, the president of Discovery’s joint venture with the Gaineses, a role in which she oversees all programming, development and operations of their Magnolia brand.

Previously, Page most recently served as president of HGTV and Food Network.

In conversation with Assistant Managing Editor Jeanine Poggi, the trio will discuss the process of building their network from the ground up, creating relevant content for a growing streaming audience, partnering with brands across multiple platforms and more.

Ad Age Next: Streaming ticket holders will receive unrestricted access to all sessions, opportunities to network with fellow attendees, the ability to ask the speakers their original questions and more.

Tickets and additional information are available at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

