First-party data offers brands and publishers a compelling consumer snapshot
A kaleidoscope of health and wellness habits, preferences and behaviors is shaking up the food and beverage sector. With these rapid changes in the category, brands require first-party data to understand consumers, in real time, without actually identifying them.
First-party data provides an incredibly rich and insightful view into a customer’s world. It can inform everything from marketing to product development because it tells a brand so much about who its customers are and what their purchasing habits are as well.
Traditionally, food and beverage brands have struggled to collect first-party data because, simply put, they have had fewer opportunities to do so. For health and wellness brands, for example, there exists a galaxy of different data collection points, but for food and beverage marketers, the transaction usually happens at an endpoint brands are not necessarily in control of, which I had the opportunity to explain further to attendees of the recent Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage virtual event.
That said, some brands do have an opportunity to collect first-party data—for example, recipe box companies like HelloFresh and Mindful Chef, and CPG brands that collect information through QR codes on products in exchange for recipes and participation in loyalty programs.
The undeniable fact is that first-party data is vitally important regardless of the category in which a brand operates.
Increasing the value exchange
There is an argument to be made for gaining insight into the customer by increasing the value exchange, particularly for brands that might be considering collecting data through, for example, contest entries. A customer might understand that he or she is submitting a contest entry or applying for a sample, and in those cases, the value exchange is immediately apparent. What’s tricky is when that data is then used as part of a CRM program, or for digital media and targeting, or used for modelling out what those customers look like. That is why it’s important for brands to treat such data with the level of seriousness it warrants—and why it is essential that brands are transparent about how that data will be used in order to build trust with consumers, and then they can continue to use data to deliver relevancy and personalization in a privacy-compliant way.
When it comes to data collection, marketers walk a tightrope in these times. The rules of the game are changing rapidly, so it is understandable that many brands may be waiting to see the lay of the land before they make any final decisions about their data strategies or the partners they want to team up with.
Still, it is key for marketers to begin planning. Brands must consider at once, for example, how much first-party data they have and how accessible it is. They need to ask themselves whether there any bottlenecks to getting that data into marketing activity. And if there are any gaps, they must identify them and figure out how to fill them. Finally, they must consider which kinds of partnerships they need to build a successful infrastructure.
The premium publisher play
Premium publishers have invested in the technology to deliver a rich understanding of the consumers who come to their sites: their interests, the devices they use, which ad formats they interact with and how their preferences change over time. Consumers are complex beings with varied and constantly changing interests. What are all the areas of these consumers’ lives brands can tap into? Such deep insights are what publishers have available to them when they understand how consumers are interacting with their content. And that can help them build rich and unique activation plans.
It’s important for brands to understand the privacy preferences of their customers and to take them seriously. Each brand has a unique set of users—each with its own ideas about the data-gathering techniques they find acceptable. A one-size-fits-all policy simply won’t work. Policies must be compliant and brand suitable. Once a brand truly understands what its customers consider acceptable, then it can work with internal teams to build best practices that uphold those standards and let its customers know about them.
Brands and publishers both are the owners of data. They know their customers and their audiences, and they’re the ones who must gain consent from these customers. Any plan that involves data being handed over to a third party is risky for brands and threatens to destroy the trust of the consumer.
What is your data picture?
Brands must begin to review how much first-party data they have, understand the gaps and develop strategies to close those gaps. They must find which publishers are strategically important to them. This is a new world, and building those partnerships will be increasingly important.
Digging into the data that a brand has in its analytics platforms enables it to understand where the pockets of value are. Message to brands: Find out who has valuable data that you want to use to speak to your customers and develop relationships with technology partners that can provide you with a safe infrastructure, not only to analyze your first-party data but to activate it as well.