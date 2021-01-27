Generation Next: What will it take to create a truly diverse workforce?
Last summer, during the height of the pandemic lockdown, the 2020 edition of The List—the group of 30-odd marketing, advertising and media leaders, assembled by Ad Age in partnership with Facebook—declared its core mission to confront unconscious bias by working to address the diverse talent crisis in the industry. To accomplish this goal, the List announced the upcoming launch of a pilot mentorship program aimed at the mid-career BIPOC professionals who are most in need of guidance to help them progress to the executive level.
The List is partnering with Elevate—Facebook's DE&I initiative to support Black and Latinx and Hispanic communities by providing access to capital and resources for business development, as well as providing space for Black voices and stories, and internally, building a more diverse and inclusive workplace—to build the online platform for the mentorship platform.
To promote the partnership, The List's mentorship program and Elevate's core mission—and amplify the importance of coming up with concrete and actionable solutions to the diversity crisis—Ad Age and Facebook are launching Generation Next, a new event series. This premiere episode will focus on the challenges of creating a truly diverse workforce, one in which diversity is reflected not just within the total workforce but at all levels up to and including the C-suite.
Host Judy Toland, VP and Head of Scaled Solutions, Global Business Marketing, at Facebook, will be joined by List member Walter Frye, VP of Global Brand Engagement at American Express, for a wide-ranging conversation. Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso will moderate. RSVP now to tune in.
Speakers:
- Walter Frye - Vice President, Global Brand Engagement & Design, American Express
- Judy Toland - VP & Head of Scaled Solutions, Global Business Marketing and Head of Office , Facebook Chicago
- John Dioso - Editor, Ad Age Studio 30
About The List
The List is a group of marketing, advertising and entertainment industry leaders, honored by Ad Age, who were brought together in partnership with Facebook. Through research, innovative ideation and collaboration, The List is tackling some of the largest problems facing these industries today.