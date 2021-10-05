Ad Age Events

How the evolving streaming landscape is affecting marketing and ad sales

Join us on Nov. 9 and 10 for the Ad Age Next: Streaming conference
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 05, 2021.
aa_nxt-strm2021_1200x800_3x2.jpg

Top row: Rachel Scholten, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Brown and Hallie Jackson.
Bottom row: Brian Toombs, Maya Watson, Sarah looss and Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

For the second year in a row, Ad Age is gathering a who’s who of streaming industry leaders to discuss the present and future of OTT, which has accelerated during COVID-19 to become one of the most rapidly evolving elements of modern entertainment.

The 2021 Ad Age Next: Streaming virtual event, scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10, will present a roster of more than 20 speakers across two days of panel discussions and forums.

The 2021 Ad Age Next: Streaming virtual event, scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10

Participants hail from a variety of organizations, including top marketers at global brands and veteran ad sales leaders in the media space, all of whom will discuss how to stay relevant in and make the most of the streaming wars.

Confirmed speakers for the event include:
Jason Brown, chief marketing officer, NTWRK
Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco, president of advertising sales, WarnerMedia
Sarah looss, head of Sales for the Americas, Twitch
Hallie Jackson, senior Washington correspondent, NBC News and host of "Hallie Jackson Reports," MSNBC
Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, NBCUniversal
Rachel Scholten, VP of content, Starcom
Brian Toombs, director and head of content for Roku Brand Studio, Roku
Maya Watson, head of global marketing, Clubhouse

Speakers will address facets of the streaming industry—from walking the SVOD tightrope to shoppable content and interactive live video to the end of sports appearing exclusively on linear TV. Additional program details will be released as the event approaches.

Ticket holders receive unrestricted access to all sessions, opportunities to network with fellow attendees, the ability to ask the speakers their questions and more.Tickets and additional information are available at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

